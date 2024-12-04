Jaguars Stock Report: Who is Trending Upward After Texans Loss?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are left licking their wounds after their latest one-point loss, this time a 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans.
Not only did the loss help eliminate the Jaguars from playoff contention, but it was also the franchise's sixth loss in a row to Houston at home. To add insult to injury, the Jaguars saw starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence leave the game with a scary concussion.
So with the season now pushed beyond its brink, who do we see as trending upward and who is slipping? We take a look with our latest stock report.
Stock Up
Walker Little
On the same day Walker Little signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars, Little also put together one of his best games as a Jaguar. Facing an elite pass-rushing duo, Little was on the hook for just one pressure allowed per PFF.
“I thought he responded great. Again, Houston has really two really good edge rushers. And again, I don't think they got near the quarterback," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"One time I think they got a hit on Mac, spun out of a block that Brenton [TE Brenton Strange] had, but guys are going to make plays like that. But other than that, I thought Walker did an outstanding job yesterday, both in the pass and run game and excited for him. Excited for him and his family for this opportunity to have this extension and lock him up for the next several years. But he responded well.”
Parker Washington
After leading the team with 12 targets on Sunday, second-year receiver Parker Washington was able to put together his first-ever 100-yard game. Washington looks like a legitamate piece to build the passing game around moving forward, and he has done plenty to boost his stock thanks to his ability to play inside and outside,
Maason Smith
After several weeks spent inactive due to an ankle injury, second-round pick Maason Smith was back on the game day field on Sunday. He led the Jaguars' defensive tackles in snaps and had several flash plays against the run. It was likely the best tape Smith has put out for the Jaguars since his debut in Week 1.
Brian Thomas Jr.
If it weren't for two missed deep passes from Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones, Brian Thomas Jr. would have genuinely had close to 200 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday. His impressive final stat line of four catches for 76 yards and one touchdown doesn't reflect just how easily and consistently Thomas beat coverage on Sunday.
Mac Jones
Mac Jones' first two starts for the Jaguars were an unmitigated disaster -- that much can't be debated. With that said, Jones looked significantly better when he came in for relief of an injured Lawrence on Sunday. He struggled as a deep passer, but he did a good job playing on time and settling in the pocket after looking antsy in his first two starts. Sunday was a good step in the right direction.
Stock Down
Andre Cisco
It has hardly been a banner contract year for Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. The former second-round pick entered the 2024 season as a legitamate breakout candidate, but the opposite effect seems to have taken place. His poor season seemingly came to a head during the first half of Sunday's contest, with Jaguars cornerback Ronald Darby seemingly going off on Cisco for a blown coverage.
Doug Pederson and Press Taylor
While the Jaguars put together several scoring drives toward the end of the game, it is still hard to fathom how the Jaguars came out of the bye week with their offense looking ... like that. The Jaguars' offense looked hapless during the first half of the contest, and that falls directly on Doug Pederson and Press Taylor.
