Jaguars' Superstar Continues to Impress
There hasn't been a lot of positive talk for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, coming in today in last place in the AFC South division with a 2-7 record. Although the team has struggled, someone who hasn't has been Evan Engram.
He is coming off a career year in 2023, where he obtained 953 receiving yards and 114 receptions in 17 games played, Engram gave Jaguar fans something to look forward to coming into this 2024-25 campaign.
Thus far into the season, Engram has played five games and has recorded 25 receptions and 223 yards. In Jacksonville's most recent game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game in which they lost 28-23, Engram had five receptions, 45 receiving yards, and averaged 9.0 yards.
Even after suffering a hamstring injury way back in Week 2 that sidelined him for four games, once he returned to the field, he made his presence known. The former first-round pick returned to the team and was perfect in all of his catches and gained 102 yards.
According to ESPN, he is projected to end his season with 421 receiving yards, which is a major step back from the number he put up last season.
With a veteran in a locker room where the average age is 25.9 years (sixth-youngest in the NFL), he has been able to be a backbone for a struggling offense along with Trevor Lawrence, Tank Bigsby, and Brian Thomas Jr.
While the season outlook doesn't seem very bright for the Jaguars, there are some older players, such as Engram, that can teach the younger guys on the squad about certain aspects of the game in which they could be struggling.
With that being said, although Engram is having a down year, one that up to this point has been riddled with injury, the blame doesn't fall on his shoulders for the team's lack of success.
Coming into the season, ESPN predicted this Jaguar team to finish with 8.3 wins and gave them a 22.5 percent chance at winning their division and a 37.5 percent chance to make the playoffs. Their current playoff projection sits at 3.7 percent.
