Jaguars Superstar Rookie Graded Top of Class
Through the first eight weeks of the 2024 season, there has been no rookie wide receiver playing as well as Jacksonville Jaguars' superstar Brian Thomas Jr.
None. Zero.
According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas has the best grade among all rookie receivers and the No. 4 grade among all first-round picks, trailing only Brock Bowers, Jayden Daniels and Jared Verse.
"Thomas continues to prove that he is Jacksonville’s most explosive playmaker. He caught just three passes against Green Bay but picked up 60 yards and a touchdown in the process. Unfortunately, he left the game in the third quarter due to a chest injury, which puts his status in question for Week 9. Thomas currently ranks third in the NFL with a 99.2 deep receiving grade," PFF said.
After catching his fifth receiving touchdown of the season in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, Thomas is tied for second in franchise history in receiving touchdowns among rookies. Thomas Jr. currently leads all rookies in receiving yards (573) and is tied-first with WR Marvin Harrison Jr. among rookies in receiving touchdowns.
Thomas left Sunday's game with a chest injury but ultimately could still have a chance to play in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. With Christian Kirk sidelined for the rest of the season with a collarbone injury, Thomas could be in line for an even bigger role moving forward.
The Jaguars traded back from No. 17 to No. 23 before taking Thomas, making him the fourth receiver off the board and starting a receiver run through the final 10 picks of the first round.
Thomas caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns for LSU in 2021. In 2022, he caught 31 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. He then exploded in 2023, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns.
After eight games, it looks like Thomas is not just one of the best receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft -- he might be one of the best players in the entire class.
With the Jaguars going over a decade without taking a receiver in the first-round, they seem to have found their dominant No. 1 wideout and a core building block for the future.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE