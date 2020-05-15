Jaguars TE Tyler Eifert Reflects on Injury-Free 2019

2019 was a big season for veteran Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert. In all of his seven seasons in the NFL since the Cincinnati Bengals made him the 21st overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, it was the first time he ever experienced suited up 16 times over the course of one regular season, an important milestone for the 20-year-old.

“It was great to play all 16 games, staying in that grind with the team, that process throughout the season. It’s a long year and it’s a grind, but just to go through all that with the guys was awesome," Eifert said in a video conference with local media Thursday.

In his seven years in Cincinnati, Eifert missed 53 regular seasons games out of a possible 112, playing in 16 of his 59 games in 2019 alone. That makes for 43 games in his first six seasons, a result of a string of injuries that followed Eifert after he played 15 games in his rookie season.

"I’ve had some bad luck with injuries; [2019] was my first 16-game season, which is pretty crazy, but once I did get through it, I thought it was a lot easier than I expected," Eifert said. "It’s not easy, but I can’t figure out why I had to keep getting hurt because it would’ve been nice to play a lot more full seasons, but you just roll with the punches.

"It’s a violent game and it’s a dangerous sport and I just always try to control what I can control and put my best effort on the field and put myself in the best position to succeed. If I had a setback, then you deal with it and you get better and you come back the next year. It was good to play all 16 games, though.”

In seven years with the Bengals, Eifert caught 185 receptions for 2,152 yards and 24 TDs, including 43 receptions for 436 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, who Eifert agreed to a two-year deal with in March, the hope is Eifert can provide stability and a veteran presence for a young tight end room. Jaguars rookie tight end Josh Oliver fought his own injuries in 2019, while veteran James O'Shaughnessy tore his ACL in a Week 5 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Eifert will be leaned on by the Jaguars and in first-year offensive coordinator Jay Gruden's offense, meaning his health throughout 2020 will be key. But even before putting his injuries behind him in 2019, Eifert has made a point not to let any time spent off the field affect his mindset.

"I think every injury that I’ve had, once I get back to full-go, it’s out of my mind, I’m not even thinking about it again," Eifert said.

"There are certain things that I have to do with all the injuries, just to make sure my body is feeling good, and I’ve learned over the years, how to get myself ready to play and things I can do to help prevent injuries and those types of things. Once you step out on the field, there is no thinking about getting hurt or anything; I’m just balls to the wall, full go.”