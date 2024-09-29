Jaguars-Texans: 3 Things to Watch
For the Jacksonville Jaguars to get back on track in 2024, they will have to start it in Houston.
The Jaguars' first three weeks have been the absolute worst-case scenario, with the defense falling apart in Buffalo, Trevor Lawrence struggling to pick up where he left off the last time he was healthy, and the offense scoring just 40 points in three games.
So if the Jaguars are going to find a way to win in Week 4, which factors will be the most critical? We break it down below.
Can Trevor Lawrence have a repeat performance against the Texans?
The last time the Jaguars made the trip to Houston, things were a lot different. The Jaguars beat the Texans in their most hotly-contested game of the season as they improved to 8-3.
Trevor Lawrence set a career-high in yards per attempt with 9.58 and threw for 364 yards, the second-most in his career. Lawrence was on fire that day and would have had even better numbers if not for multiple drops in the end-zone.
Lawrence has likely never needed a repeat performance worse than he needs one this week.
Lawrence is catching heat nationally for his play through the first three games and the former No. 1 pick himself has conceded he has to play better to give the Jaguars a chance. The last time Lawrence played this team, he was at his best. Can he do it again?
Can the Jaguars' make running the ball a staple?
If there is any optimism for any singular part of this Jaguars' team, it is the fact that they have run the ball better overall and especially so in the short-yardage area.
But one thing that has become clear about the Jaguars' running game is their usage at running back.
The Jaguars want to run the ball and stay on the field, but it is obvious that when they have to start dropping back to pass because of deficits that they are playing with a limited deck.
For example, Tank Bigsby only played nine snaps last week because the score got out of hand.
The Jaguars want to give Bigsby the ball and make him a big part of the offense, but they seem to trust him in neutral or leading situations instead of when they have to see an uptick in passing volume.
Bigsby and Travis Etienne can be an effective duo that leaves defenses on their heels, but the Jaguars will need to ensure they have the right game script to make it happen.
Devin Lloyd's impact in the middle
The biggest playmaker on the Jaguars' defense in 2024 has been linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, which means the Jaguars will need someone else to step up and make plays in his absence.
The Jaguars are high on second-year Ventrell Miller, but the expectations should likely be for him to hold his own as opposed to being an impact player in Week 4.
That is where third-year linebacker Devin Lloyd will have to come in.
The Texans are going to target the middle of the field plenty in both the run and pass game, and it will be up to Lloyd to try to make something happen for a defense that has yet to force a turnover.
If the Jaguars are going to have their first game-changing play of the season happen on defense, it might need to come from Lloyd.
