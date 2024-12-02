Jaguars, Texans Coaches React to Dirty Hit on Jaguars Star
A wild and unruly scene descended upon EverBank Stadium on Sunday when Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair delivered a late hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence was carted off the field with a concussion as a result of the hit, while the ensuing chaos and melee between the Jaguars' and Texans' sidelines after the hit made for an ugly scene following a scary moment.
"Again, it's unfortunate. It's a play that really has no business being in our league. I thought the officials did a great job of doing the best they could to get control of it and all of that," Jaguars head caocH Doug Pederson said after the game.
"Again, getting Trevor in a comfortable situation, getting him back out there, trying to get some momentum on offense, and obviously that happens. It takes a little wind out of your sails, but on the flip side of that too, Mac came in and got us back in the football game. So proud of that too.”
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who could be seen having an extended conversation with Pederson following the game, echoed Pederson's sentiments on the hit and what it meant for the game.
"It's unfortunate with the hit, with Azeez. You know, it's not what we're coaching. Want to be smart in everything we do and not hurt the team, get a penalty there," Ryans said after the game.
"Have to be smarter when the quarterback is going down. Unfortunate play. Not representative of who Azeez is. He's a smart player, really great leader for us. We felt his presence not being there. His loss really affected us on the defensive side. Just not what we're coaching. Didn't want to see the melee and all the aftermath. That's not what we're about. Not representative of us. I'll talk to Azeez, address him personally, and we'll move forward from it.”
The late hit led to two different dust-ups between the teams, while Al-Shaair and Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones were both ultimately ejected.
“Yeah, you see it at every level of football, right? When the quarterback gets hit at that magnitude, it just escalates," Pederson said.
"Obviously, Jarrian [CB Jarrian Jones] on our side, he can't do what he did either. That's unacceptable as well. I know the league will probably send out fines for both players and maybe some others. Again, when you see that, yes, it does. Plus, it's a division game. It's a division game, and it's an emotional football game as it is, but at the same time, you have to be the bigger person. You've got to be the bigger man in situations like that. Just fortunate that nobody else was ejected from the game.”
