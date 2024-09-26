Jaguars-Texans: Key Starter Misses First Week 4 Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering Week 4 with their longest injury report yet after several players got dinged up in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.
After the first practice of Week 4 as the Jaguars prepare for the Houston Texans, the Jaguars had two players listed as non-participants and seven players listed as limited.
Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, was among the non-participants. Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun also did not practice due to a foot injury he sustained against the Bills on Monday Night Football.
It appears likely Oluokun will miss the Texans game, though head coach Doug Pederson said he does not anticipate him heading to injured reserve.
“I don’t think so. Not at this point," Pederson said when asked if Oluokun would be IR'd and, thus, miss at least four games.
In Oluokun's place in the middle of the defense will be second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller.
"He’s done really well. He’s got valuable snaps. Played good the other night, played physical. Obviously, there’s some things we can clean up, but he’s really done a nice job," Pederson said.
As for Engram's status for Sunday, it also appears up in the air. Pederson was non-committal on Wednesday when asked about Engram's chances to play, though the Pro Bowl tight end offered up some optimism when speaking in the locker room on Wednesday.
"Getting better day by day. The staff here is doing a great job. My body is responding to all the rehab. Things like this can linger, so we are just being smart, working hard, and trying to get back ASAP," Engram said.
"I'm pretty optimistic. Just still taking it day by day and based on how I feel. It is still pretty early in the week, so just doing everything I can with the trainers and listening to the things people say and their input on it. At the end of the day it is how I feel, so we will see."
As for the limited participants, the list includes cornerback Montaric Brown (knee), running back Tank Bigsby (shoulder), safety Darnell Savage (quad), offensive tackle Cam Robinson (knee), cornerback Jarrian Jones (shoulder), offensive tackle Anton Harrison (knee), and wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder).
