Jaguar Report

Jaguars-Texans: Key Starter Misses First Week 4 Practice

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram missed Wednesday's practice, which could cast his status for Sunday in doubt.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) catches a pass during the ninth day of an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first day of public practice inside the stadium.
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) catches a pass during the ninth day of an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first day of public practice inside the stadium. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering Week 4 with their longest injury report yet after several players got dinged up in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.

After the first practice of Week 4 as the Jaguars prepare for the Houston Texans, the Jaguars had two players listed as non-participants and seven players listed as limited.

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, was among the non-participants. Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun also did not practice due to a foot injury he sustained against the Bills on Monday Night Football.

It appears likely Oluokun will miss the Texans game, though head coach Doug Pederson said he does not anticipate him heading to injured reserve.

“I don’t think so. Not at this point," Pederson said when asked if Oluokun would be IR'd and, thus, miss at least four games.

In Oluokun's place in the middle of the defense will be second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller.

"He’s done really well. He’s got valuable snaps. Played good the other night, played physical. Obviously, there’s some things we can clean up, but he’s really done a nice job," Pederson said.

As for Engram's status for Sunday, it also appears up in the air. Pederson was non-committal on Wednesday when asked about Engram's chances to play, though the Pro Bowl tight end offered up some optimism when speaking in the locker room on Wednesday.

"Getting better day by day. The staff here is doing a great job. My body is responding to all the rehab. Things like this can linger, so we are just being smart, working hard, and trying to get back ASAP," Engram said.

"I'm pretty optimistic. Just still taking it day by day and based on how I feel. It is still pretty early in the week, so just doing everything I can with the trainers and listening to the things people say and their input on it. At the end of the day it is how I feel, so we will see."

As for the limited participants, the list includes cornerback Montaric Brown (knee), running back Tank Bigsby (shoulder), safety Darnell Savage (quad), offensive tackle Cam Robinson (knee), cornerback Jarrian Jones (shoulder), offensive tackle Anton Harrison (knee), and wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder).

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
John Shipley

JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

Home/News