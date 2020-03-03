JaguarReport
Jaguars Tied for Lowest Odds to Win AFC in 2020

John Shipley

It doesn't appear as if oddsmakers are high on the Jacksonville Jaguars' chances to turn it around in 2020, especially after Monday's announcement by defensive end Yannick Ngakoue that he doesn't intend to sign a long-term deal in Jacksonville. 

In opening odds released by BetOnline, the Jaguars were given odds to win the AFC that was tied for the lowest of all AFC teams, a sign for how some on the outside view the Jaguars heading into 2020. 

BetOnline gave the Jaguars 50/1 odds to win the conference, tied with two other teams known for their place at the bottom of the league with the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. Despite the Jaguars' 6-10 record in 2019, which was better than the Bengals' 2-14 record and the Dolphins' 5-11 mark, Betonline considers the Jaguars to be just as weak of a team as the Bengals and Dolphins next season. 

The team's with the next-worst odds were the New York Jets and Denver Broncos, each given 33/1 odds. 

Jacksonville's AFC South peers were all given substantially better odds to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl next season. The Indianapolis Colts were given 20/1 odds, tied with the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills. The Tennessee Titans were given 14/1 odds to win the conference, tied with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers for the fifth-best odds in the conference. 

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans led all AFC South teams in odds to win the AFC with 12/1 odds, the fourth-best odds in the conference and trailing only the New England Patriots (6/1), Baltimore Ravens (7/2), and Kansas City Chiefs (3/1).

In terms of odds to win the AFC South, BetOnline put the Jaguars at the bottom of the list once again. The Jaguars were given 9/1 odds to win the division, trailing every other team in the AFC South. The Colts were given 5/2 odds, the Titans had 2/1 odds, and the Texans led all teams with 3/2 odds. 

The Jaguars' odds could increase after April considering the Jaguars own two first-round picks (No. 9 and No. 20 overall) and could reshape the roster substantially heading into the 2020 season. But with the likely departure of Ngakoue, as well as uncertainty surrounding other parts of the roster, it is a good possibility that the Jaguars remain near the bottom of the conference and division in terms of odds.

