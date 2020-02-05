JaguarReport
Jaguars Tied for Second-Fewest Projected Wins in Opening Win Totals

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't had a great week. In fact, they haven't had a good two years. And according to some oddsmakers, this isn't expected to change in 2020.

According to BetOnline, the Jaguars' opening win total has been set at a meager 6 1/2, tied for the second-fewest of all teams. Jacksonville is tied with other lowly teams such as the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, and New York Jets. 

It was just a few days ago that BetOnline gave the Jaguars the second-lowest odds to win the Super Bowl next season. Now, it is clear those oddsmakers are nearly as low as they could possibly be on the Jaguars' chances to field a competitive team in 2020.

For context, the Jaguars had an opening win total of eight games at this time last year. This was even before they signed Nick Foles and drafted Josh Allen, two moves that likely boosted them in public opinion. So for the Jaguars to have even fewer projected wins than a team that still had Blake Bortles on its roster, it is telling.

The only teams BetOnline has with fewer projected wins than Jacksonville are the Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins, and Cincinnati Bengals, each of which is projected at 5 1/2 wins.

Jacksonville has only had three seasons with six or more wins since 2010, and only two of those seasons eclipsed six wins. The three most successful Jaguars seasons in the last decade are 10-6 (2017), 8-8 (2010), and 6-10 (2019).

The Jaguars, of course, reached the 6-10 record only a season ago, so oddsmakers are expecting them to have essentially the same team in 2020. The Jaguars could be losing defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in free agency and defensive lineman Calais Campbell isn't currently a lock to return either due to his hefty contract. If the Jaguars lost both of these players, then six wins might even be generous.

The Jaguars do have two first-round draft selections in 2020 thanks to the deal that sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams, so that could help the team reach a better win-loss record. But until the Jaguars show they are better than a 6-10, 5-11 team, it will be hard to convince anyone.

