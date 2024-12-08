Jaguars-Titans: 5 Players to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be revisting the resting place of their 2023 collapse on Sunday, heading to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans for the first time since last year's heartbreaking loss in Week 18.
So, which Jaguars will determine whether the Jaguars extract any revenge? We break it down below.
Mac Jones
There is no question that Mac Jones played his best game as a Jaguar in Week 13. After posting a -0.38 and -0.44 EPA/Dropback in his first two starts, Jones recorded a 0.34 EPA/DB in relief of Trevor Lawrence vs. the Houston Texans. For the first time as a Jaguar, he looked confident in the pocket and showed the point guard-like distribution skills that made him an appealing option as a backup. How he plays against the Titans will clearly dictate what the Jaguars' offense produces.
Maason Smith
After an extended absence with an ankle injury, Maason Smith returned to the field on Sunday and had arguably his best game as a pro. Smith noted this week that it was certainly his best game as a run defender, which should be what gives the Jaguars confidence to let him get more and more snaps and opportunities on game day. Can Smith have a breakout game against the Titans?
Parker Washington
If there is one player who has seen his role seriously expand over the course of the season, it is second-year wide receiver Parker Washington. With injuries at the wide receiver position, Washington has not just seen his snaps increase, but he has also began to spend more snaps on the outside than he ever has. He has produced, too, which makes him a prime target to have a big week against the Titans.
Keilan Robinson
Jaguars rookie running back Keilan Robinson didn't play an offensive snap for the Jaguars in his official debut last week, but he did play 10 snaps on special teams as he got his feet wet and played in a regular-season game for the first time. With the Jaguars now without their starting quarterback and with the playoffs out of sight, this feels like a good week for the Jaguars to try to get Robinson some touches and designed plays in the offense to see what he can offer.
Montaric Brown
With Tyson Campbell's status up in the air for Sunday's game due to a lower-body injury, the Jaguars will need their platoon of cornerbacks to be on their game. The Titans have proven that they can push the ball downfield for big plays, and there is no question that Calvin Ridley is going to be ready to make some kind of impact against his former team. Brown will likely draw his fair shair of Ridley, who he went against in practice plenty in 2023.
