Why the Jaguars Can't Sleep on the Titans' Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars will battle against a divisional foe, the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. The Jaguars will head into Tennessee looking to snap their five-game losing streak. The Jaguars are tied for the worst record in the NFL. And the Titans are not far behind with a 3-9 record.
The Jaguars and Titans offenses have not been what they expected all season. But the defenses on both sides have been playing hard all year. And it will not be any different come Sunday. The game can come down to what offense can execute in the red zone.
"A really salty group. And part of the reason why they [Titans] have not won is because they have not been able to play complimentary offense," said former Jaguars player Bucky Brooks on Huddle Up. "But defensively, this is a team that gets after it. They are built the right way. They can play hard. They have a physical brand of football. Look man, this is going to be a very testy affair. And you already know what the rivalry is. And so, throughout the records and that stuff, look two teams that do not really like each other."
"This defense, though, led by Denard Walker, the defensive coordinator there, they are trying to establish themselves in terms of how they want to play, how they want to build it, and how they want to establish the brand that is the Tennessee Titans defensive brand of ball. So, it is going to be a good one. It is going to be a tough challenge for the Jaguars."
"Mac Jones is going to have to play well, but really, it is going to start in the trenches in terms of dealing with those two big monsters on the inside. It is going to be tough regardless of who is playing just in terms of the strength of their defense kind of falls in line with the weakness of what we have on offense and how do you scheme around it."
The matchup is the first of two games these teams will play against each other in December. They will face off in Jacksonville in Week 17.
