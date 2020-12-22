Jaguars to Interview Louis Riddick for General Manager Opening

Adam Schefter of ESPN has announced the Jaguars plan to interview ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for their vacant general manager position.

Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported Tuesday the Jaguars plan to interview ESPN analyst and former front office executive Louis Riddick this week.

The Jaguars have to this point not held any formal interviews with candidates, though they expressed interest in speaking with Riddick previously, meaning this comes as little surprise. Jacksonville can also only currently interview candidates who are not employed by NFL teams, so candidates like Riddick are the only ones who can be brought in until the regular season ends.

A former NFL defensive back, Riddick has NFL front office experience as well. He has been a pro scout (2001-2004) and director of pro personnel (2005-2007) with Washington and pro scout (2008), assistant director of pro personnel (2009), and director of pro personnel (2010-2013) with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Riddick has already been tied to the open general manager roles with the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, interviewing with each. The former front office executive and current Monday Night Football analyst has clearly been in high-demand in recent years, picking up a number of general manager interviews while working for the sports network.

Former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell was fired on Nov. 29 after the Jaguars fell to 1-10 following a home loss to the Cleveland Browns. Caldwell served as Jacksonville's general manager since 2013, giving him nearly eight seasons in the role.

In his nearly eight years with the Jaguars, Caldwell compiled a 39-87 record as general manager (counting postseason). The Jaguars lost a double-digit amount of games in every one of these seasons but 2017.

“I’ve met with Dave Caldwell to express my appreciation for his service to the Jacksonville Jaguars as our general manager. Dave was exceptionally committed and determined to bring a winner to Jacksonville, but unfortunately his efforts were not rewarded with the results our fans deserve and our organization expects," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement following Caldwell's firing.

"Our football operation needs new leadership, and we will have it with a new general manager in 2021.”

The 1-13 Jaguars currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If they lose the next two games, they will have the draft's top selection for the first time in franchise history.

Could Riddick be the one making that pick? Only time will tell, but he at least has an appearance with the Jaguars.