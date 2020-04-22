Jaguars to Support United Way in League-Wide Community Outreach During Draft

The fight against COVID-19 doesn't stop this weekend just because the 2020 NFL Draft is taking place. Instead, the NFL will be using this spring's most significant sporting event to enhance community outreach and support affected communities.

During the three-day draft, the NFL will hold a virtual fundraiser tabbed the 2020 Draft-A-Thon to encourage fans throughout the country to donate. The funds will go toward various national charities, and donations are already being accepted here.

"A portion of the NFL Draft-A-Thon proceeds will directly benefit the United Way of Northeast Florida, which the Jaguars have identified as their local recipient," the Jacksonville Jaguars said in a release on Wednesday.

"Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone are joining other general managers and head coaches around the NFL, by each committing $8,000 toward the Draft-A-Thon. This league-wide coordinated effort by general managers and head coaches will raise more than a half-million dollars for relief efforts. "

Caldwell, who will be running point in the Jaguars' virtual draft room as they hold a franchise-record 12 picks over seven rounds, made the point that the draft will be life-changing for the athletes who find new homes in the NFL over the weekend, but the NFL has a chance to change the lives of those outside of the game as well.

“The draft is a big moment in the NFL calendar year, and while it’s especially exciting to see so many young athletes achieve their dreams of making it to the professional ranks, we must also do our part to help in our respective communities,” Caldwell said in a release. “Our incredibly supportive fans will be cheering and welcoming our new draftees from home this year, as we’re all operating under different circumstances as a result of this global pandemic. I hope the contributions made by all of my counterparts around the league can provide some relief to our communities in need.”

The Jaguars' organization has made it a priority to support both local Florida communities as well as their hometowns during the battle against COVID-19, with this being just the latest step.

In recent weeks, Jaguars' running back Leonard Fournette announced he will be donating 7,000 meals per week for the next eight weeks to Second Harvest of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana in his native New Orleans. Owner Shad Khan also made a personal donation of $1 million to support organizations fighting the virus.

Earlier this offseason, the Jaguars announced the team would be is purchasing 45,000 Jaguars-branded protective masks for distribution later this month throughout the Jacksonville area. Cornerback Tre Herndon and his girlfriend Treyleanna Robinson also did their part to help the local Jacksonville community combat COVID-19 by pledged a donation that will provide 10,000 meals to residents that Feeding Northeast Florida serves.

“I’m proud of the individual efforts of so many of our players who have found ways to give back to Jacksonville and their own hometowns,” Marrone said. “This crisis is different than anything we’ve experienced before, so a team effort is required to ensure the First Coast and our country come back stronger than ever. It’s my privilege to contribute alongside my fellow NFL head coaches to the NFL Draft-A-Thon.”

Funds from the Draft-A-Thon will help support six national nonprofits and their relief efforts including American Red Cross, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army, United Way and the CDC Foundation.