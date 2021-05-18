Josiah Scott Traded to Eagles For Jameson Houston and 2023 Pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded second year corner Josiah Scott to the Philadelphia Eagles, in return for corner Jameson Houston and a future pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Houston (5-11, 200) originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns following the 2020 Draft. as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was waived during camp and offered a tryout by his former college coach and current Carolina Panthers head coach, Matt Rhule. Houston was waived by the Panthers during final roster cuts ahead of the regular season. He was picked up by Philadelphia and appeared in the final three games to close the 2020 season.

Before entering the NFL, Houston was an All-Bit 12 honorable mention with the Baylor Bears. As a senior, he started 14 games and finished with 44 tackles.

Scott was a fourth round draft pick for the Jaguars in last year’s draft. He appeared in six games and was a healthy scratch most weeks. In his six games, Scott garnered 11 tackles. He played the nickel corner spot, typically in relief of D.J. Hayden and/or Tre Herndon. After seeing his most action of the season against the Cleveland Browns, former defensive coordinator Todd Wash said of Scott, “I was very pleased with Josiah [Scott]’s toughness, especially in the slot, be it fitting in the run game, had good fits.”

The Jags drafted Georgia Bulldogs corner Tyson Campbell in the second round (No. 33 overall) in last month’s 2021 NFL Draft. While Campbell could play outside with presumed starters CJ Henderson and Shaquill Griffin, Head Coach Urban Myer also sees the rookie working alongside Herndon.

"The thing Tyson Campbell gave is flexibility at something other — he was a safety in high school and he’s a very physical player, great blitzer. Those are all qualities of the nickel,” Meyer explained to local media following the draft. “They’re very hard to find. I go back to Florida days, a Will Hill or an Ahmad Black, but they’re hard to find, the guys that can go inside and outside, and that’s the reason when we saw him sitting there— I didn’t know he’d make it there — we were worried he’d be gone before then.

“I expect Tyson Campbell will be an instant impact in a lot of areas — special teams, and also rolling through the secondary in the back corner but also nickel.”

The Jaguars will get to see their new corner, Houston, on the field next week when they are set to begin offseason OTA workouts.