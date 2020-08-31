Jaguars Trade of Yannick Ngakoue to Vikings Becomes Official

In what seems like a never-ending season of departures for the Jacksonville Jaguars, one more became official on Monday with the team announcing the trade of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings had been processed.

The trade, which was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday morning, sends Ngakoue to the NFC North in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a conditional fifth-round selection in 2022.

"It’s evident that my time in Jacksonville is up. But I want to say thank you to the organization for making it a home for myself for 4 years, and that I’ll never forget," Ngakoue tweeted on Sunday evening, hours after the trade was reported.

"That chapter is over with now. Nothing lasts forever. But I’m truly excited to start this new chapter! SKOL! "

Ngakoue was in a back-and-forth dispute with the Jaguars all offseason, but his issues originated even before that. Ngakoue was seeking a new deal in the 2019 offseason but the Jaguars and Ngakoue's camp failed to find much middle ground, leading to a short training camp holdout for Ngakoue. Various reports since have stated the negotiations fell apart because former Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin declined to offer Ngakoue more than once.

In four seasons, Ngakoue recorded 37.5 sacks (second-most in franchise history), 14 forced fumbles and 42 tackles for loss. Ngakoue recorded eight sacks, four forced fumbles and tied a career-high in tackles for loss with 13 last season.

“I kind of went into the situation of exactly what I’ve been saying the whole time. I’ve had no issues with Yannick when he was here," head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday.

"At the end of the day, when you’re a coach and you’re sitting there, it’s almost like you feel like you’re in the middle. You want what’s best for the player. You want what’s best for the team. I think in this situation, I haven’t spoken to Yan, but obviously if he’s happy then I’m happy for him. The team feels good with the compensation so I’m happy for them and you just keep going forward.”