SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Trade of Yannick Ngakoue to Vikings Becomes Official

John Shipley

In what seems like a never-ending season of departures for the Jacksonville Jaguars, one more became official on Monday with the team announcing the trade of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings had been processed.

The trade, which was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday morning, sends Ngakoue to the NFC North in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a conditional fifth-round selection in 2022.

"It’s evident that my time in Jacksonville is up. But I want to say thank you to the organization for making it a home for myself for 4 years, and that I’ll never forget," Ngakoue tweeted on Sunday evening, hours after the trade was reported. 

"That chapter is over with now. Nothing lasts forever. But I’m truly excited to start this new chapter! SKOL! "

Ngakoue was in a back-and-forth dispute with the Jaguars all offseason, but his issues originated even before that. Ngakoue was seeking a new deal in the 2019 offseason but the Jaguars and Ngakoue's camp failed to find much middle ground, leading to a short training camp holdout for Ngakoue. Various reports since have stated the negotiations fell apart because former Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin declined to offer Ngakoue more than once.

In four seasons, Ngakoue recorded 37.5 sacks (second-most in franchise history), 14 forced fumbles and 42 tackles for loss. Ngakoue recorded eight sacks, four forced fumbles and tied a career-high in tackles for loss with 13 last season.

“I kind of went into the situation of exactly what I’ve been saying the whole time. I’ve had no issues with Yannick when he was here," head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday. 

"At the end of the day, when you’re a coach and you’re sitting there, it’s almost like you feel like you’re in the middle. You want what’s best for the player. You want what’s best for the team. I think in this situation, I haven’t spoken to Yan, but obviously if he’s happy then I’m happy for him. The team feels good with the compensation so I’m happy for them and you just keep going forward.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Waive Running Back Leonard Fournette

With 13 days until the Jaguars play the Colts, the Jaguars have waived a former No. 4 overall pick.

John Shipley

by

dolfandave

Leonard Fournette Says His Goodbyes to Jaguars, City of Jacksonville

Leonard Fournette has issued a statement following the Jaguars waiving him on Monday morning.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone On Jaguars Waiving Leonard Fournette: It's Strictly Due to 'On the Field'

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Monday that the Jags waiving of running back Leonard Fournette was what was best for the team and decided strictly "on the field."

KassidyHill

Six Jacksonville Jaguars Held Out Of Monday's Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars held six players out of practice on Monday due to a variety of injuries and one illness.

KassidyHill

Doug Marrone Explains Why the Jacksonville Jaguars Didn't Trade Leonard Fournette

Why didn't Jacksonville trade Leonard Fournette instead of just releasing him? A lack of interest.

John Shipley

Breaking Down the Jaguars' Collection of 2021 Draft Selections

What kind of draft ammo do the Jaguars have now that Yannick Ngakoue is finally traded?

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Yannick Ngakoue Releases Statement Following Trade From Jaguars

Yannick Ngakoue leaves Jacksonville while going out on the high road.

John Shipley

Reports: Jaguars Agree to Trade Yannick Ngakoue to Vikings

The months-long dispute between the Jaguars and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is, finally, over.

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

5 Observations on the Yannick Ngakoue Trade, What it Means for the Jags

With Yannick Ngakoue now finally on his way out of Jacksonville, what takeaways can we have from the team's haul in return for his talents?

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Jaguars' Rookie K'Lavon Chaisson Shares Message of Respect for Yannick Ngakoue

With Yannick Ngakoue officially out of Jacksonville, Jaguars rookie K'Lavon Chaisson made sure to let it known how respected Ngakoue is.

John Shipley