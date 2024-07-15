Jaguars' Travon Walker Named to Rookie Deal All-Breakout Team
Entering the 2024 season, there is no question how mnay eyes will be on Jacksonville Jaguars' pass-rusher Travon Walker.
Walker, the former No. 1 overall pick, had a career year in 2023 and expectations around the NFL are for Walker to continue his trajectory.
In a recent CBS ranking of players on rookie deals who are due for breakout seasons, Walker found himself as one of two edge rushers listed.
"Walker took his pressure rate up three percentage points and did a better job of finishing plays in a year. The presence of Josh Allen on the opposite side, plus the infusion of veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead should create even more one-on-one opportunities for the No. 1 overall pick this season. Another year of maturity in the system should lead to improved results."- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Starting for the entirety of his rookie season and learning the ins and the outs of the edge rusher position in 2022, Walker made a larger impact in his sophomore season and is considered a potential breakout star in new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen's defense.
After just 3.5 sacks as a rookie, Walker hit 10 in 2023 after recording at least half a sack in eight of the Jaguars' last 10 games. This included his first-ever multi-sack performance with two sacks vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.
"He's been good. He's just another bright spot on defense obviously," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said during OTAs.
"He's excited about the new scheme. He's another young player that will be counted on, even in a leadership role on defense and amongst the team. Just a great kid. Humble, hardworking, wants to improve, wants to get better, wants to learn, and he's still growing. That's the exciting part about him."