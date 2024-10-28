Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Disrespected By Own Coach
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had an unenviable task late in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers with two of his best weapons in wide receivers Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas Jr. on the sideline with injuries, 3:50 to go, and a 7-point deficit, from his own 13-yard line.
Lawrence is a $275 million investment. It has caused plenty of outside noise this season, especially with the team's 2-6 struggles. So the fourth-year quarterback had no other option than will the Jaguars down the field against a stout Packers defense.
He embarked on an eight-play, 87-yard drive down the field running predominantly 12 personnel (two tight end looks) and making big connections with four different pass catchers. First, it was a 12-yard pass to Evan Engram. Then a 15-yard gain to Parker Washington.
Lawrence found running back D'Ernest Johnson for 20. Then tight end Brenton Strange for 21. The drive ended with a 14-yard sky ball to Engram, who elevated for a highlight-reel grab in the endzone.
It ultimately wasn't enough, as the Packers would get the last laugh with a game-ending field goal. But Lawrence showed a sense of gravitas on that drive that many of his detractors (and supporters) hadn't seen from him all season.
Without his weapons, Lawrence got it done. The defense then failed him.
None of that appeared to matter to head coach Doug Pederson afterward. He gave credit elsewhere and seemed to shrug it off entirely.
"I think, yeah, he did a nice job," Pederson said. "Those guys, they made plays for him, right? Now, he made some really good throws and all of that, but those guys that were playing at the end of the game when you are down your top three receivers and you're playing in your 12 personnel for the rest of the game, that's tough. But the guys battled their tails off. Got us back to tying this football game with a chance to potentially win it there late. Hats off to those guys."
Pederson's answer might be indicative of a coach might have just went past the point of no return with a 2-6 record. Nonetheless, the lack of appreciation for his franchise quarterback is still eye-brow raising.
