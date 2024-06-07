Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Ranked No. 11 in Chris Simms' Rankings
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has found himself at No. 11 in the annual top-40 quarterback rankings from NBC Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms.
Lawrence fell five spots from his ranking in last year's top-40 roundup, where he was ranked No. 6 behind only Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson.
"Regression last year happened because one thing that was apparent to me when I went back for my quarterback rankings and watched film was holy s*** Batman, they couldn't protect Trevor Lawrence last year," Simms said this week.
"I mean it was, -- some of the games are comical. I go, 'By gosh these are 30 dropback passes and 24 of them he literally had to be like I gotta throw it because I am about to get wrecked here. They couldn't run, they couldn't protect last year. And they have made all the proper adjustments I think this offseason to stop that, to where now we can see the best of Trevor Lawrence once again and hopefully that happens. "
Lawrence finished the season completing 65.6% of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, along with seven lost fumbles. Lawrence also missed his first career start as he dealt with four different injuries, with Lawrence seemingly having to limp to the finish of the season.
Lawrence sustained four different injuries last fall that forced him to miss valuable practice time and play in several games with injuries: a knee injury in Week 6, an ankle injury in Week 13, a concussion in Week 15, and then finally a shoulder injury in Week 16 that forced him to miss his first-career start.
Among Lawrence's 16 starts, his four starts after each injury saw Lawrence have his 2nd, 5th, 7th, and 8th worst games of the season by total EPA.