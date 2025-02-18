Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Weighs In on New Scheme, Coaching Staff
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to be one of the biggest benefactors from the Jaguars hiring new head coach Liam Coen for a number of reasons.
Coen has proven the ability to get the most out of quarterbacks before, producing career years out of Will Levis at Kentucky and Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay.
But beyond what Coen does for the quarterback from a passing scheme perspective, it is clear Coen is also going to play a big impact in bringing an improved running game to Jacksonville -- something Lawrence has not had around him for the majority of his career.
"Just the run game. It's just a different -- obviously, there's going to be a lot of changes in, you know, verbiage and terminology and all those things, and the system is different, but I think the run game and how it's built off that, and I think just his knowledge of how to set up the run game with the play action, screens, and then obviously you mix in your dropbacks and your shots down field," Lawrence told 'Ups and Adams'.
"But I think the plan there, I'm really excited about how he's going to set it up and how we're going to game plan."
Coen helped revive a Buccaneers rushing attack that had been among the worst in the NFL for each of the several previous seasons. Now, the hope is he can use the same schematic tactics and plan to help the Jaguars' rushing attack get to the next level.
Outside of what Coen will do for the running game, Lawrence also praised an offensive staff built by Coen that includes offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, passing game coordinator Shane Waldron and quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple.
"And I feel really good with the staff we have, honestly, Grant seems really, really smart, you know, I've spent a little bit of time with him now, not a ton, but, you know, he just seems really smart and like he's going to be able to really supplement and help Liam out, you know, as much as he needs to," Lawrence said.
"And he's another mind and sounding board, and so many guys that are experienced and can really pour into and make it a collaborative process. You know, it's not just one guy doing what he thinks is best, it's a bunch of different minds, including myself, and trying to come up with the best plan for us."
