JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Unveil General Manager Dave Caldwell's 2020 NFL Draft Room

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell will be a busy man this weekend. Only one other NFL decision-maker is currently slotted to make more draft decisions than Caldwell between Thursday and Saturday, as Jacksonville holds 12 picks entering the draft. 

This is the most draft picks Caldwell has held going into a draft in any season of his Jaguars' tenure, and what was already set to be a hectic weekend will be magnified by the fact that the NFL will be holding the draft virtually.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, clubs will no longer be fitting the most powerful members of their organization into a war room at the team's home facilities as commissioner Roger Goodell announces the picks from a grand stage. Instead, general managers, head coaches, and owners will be operating from home. 

On Tuesday, the Jaguars revealed what Caldwell's virtual draft room from his home will look like. Pictured inside the "Caldwell Theatre" was a massive projector, Microsoft Surface laptops, and more, giving an inside look at where Caldwell will be positioned as he maps out the Jaguars' future.

Jacksonville's social media and video teams always do a good job giving insight into the Jaguars' operations, and this year is no different despite the lack of normalcy in the draft. And While Caldwell will be manning the wheel in his own war room, the Jaguars' brass will still be in their own war room of shorts, though not in the same place.

“We will have everyone on a Microsoft Teams call, everybody that normally would be in the draft room will be on the call," Caldwell said on April 16 when asked how the team will manage the draft virtually. 

"There will probably be some additional people now that we are not limited by space. (Owner) Shad Khan will be on the call, too and Doug (Marrone), myself. Anybody that normally is in the draft room (will be on the call)."

Aside from being in a virtual draft room with their own personnel, Caldwell and Marrone will also be on another call for administrative purposes.

"We will also have a call that is tied to the league and Doug, myself and probably (Director of Football Administration) Tim Walsh will be on that call in terms of submitting that pick and for trade purposes," Caldwell said.

With 12 picks, this is set to be one of the most important drafts of the Caldwell era. Jacksonville has a roster going through big transitions, and the picks Caldwell and his staff make this weekend will play a major role in the future direction of the franchise.

“It’s huge. This is the most draft capital we’ve had here," Caldwell said last Thursday. 

"We need to hit on all 12, and that’s our philosophy and our thought process. We want to make every one of them count. If we can use one of those to trade up and get a guy that we want in a select round, we’ll do that too. You never know. We may acquire some more throughout the draft.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft: Mocking the First 20 Picks to Determine How Jaguars Are Impacted

Here is how we see the first 20 picks of Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft playing out. Who do the Jaguars land at No. 9, and who is off the board at No. 20?

John Shipley

Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue Unloads on Social Media as Clock Ticks on Trade

Yannick Ngakoue continues to let it known on Twitter how badly he wants out of Jacksonville, but it appears frustrations have finally boiled over.

John Shipley

by

Aus fan

Jaguars Release Veteran Wide Receiver Marqise Lee

The Jaguars' elder statesman of the wide receiver room is now a free agent.

John Shipley

5 Potential Cornerback Options for the Jaguars With the Draft's No. 42 Pick

If the Jaguars wait until the second round to find a starting cornerback, who are some options that make sense?

John Shipley

Which Players on the Jaguars’ Roster Are Likely Untouchable in Any Trade Scenarios?

With Leonard Fournette and Yannick Ngakoue both on the market, are there any players on the Jaguars' roster who are safe from any trades?

John Shipley

How Have the Jaguars Utilized the No. 9 Overall Pick in Past Drafts?

With the Jaguars slated to pick at No. 9 on Thursday, we take a look back on their previous luck with the selection and how the past picks unfolded.

John Shipley

Which Teams Could the Jaguars Realistically Look to Trade Leonard Fournette To?

If the Jaguars do want to trade Leonard Fournette, which teams make sense as landing spots?

John Shipley

by

BiggerThomas

Jaguars Offseason Mailbag: Will Someone Be Traded During the Draft?

We once again take all of your Jacksonville Jaguars questions, including what is the latest on Yannick Ngakoue, best-case scenarios for Thursday, and more.

John Shipley

4 Takeaways From the Jaguars’ Rumored Interest to Trade Leonard Fournette

What does a potential Leonard Fournette trade mean for the Jaguars' future, and what does it say about their past?

John Shipley

Jaguars Favored in Zero 2020 Games in Pre-Draft Spreads

One oddsmaking group has the Jaguars as underdogs in all 16 games next season. Is this an overreaction, or just right?

John Shipley