Jaguars Unveil General Manager Dave Caldwell's 2020 NFL Draft Room

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell will be a busy man this weekend. Only one other NFL decision-maker is currently slotted to make more draft decisions than Caldwell between Thursday and Saturday, as Jacksonville holds 12 picks entering the draft.

This is the most draft picks Caldwell has held going into a draft in any season of his Jaguars' tenure, and what was already set to be a hectic weekend will be magnified by the fact that the NFL will be holding the draft virtually.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, clubs will no longer be fitting the most powerful members of their organization into a war room at the team's home facilities as commissioner Roger Goodell announces the picks from a grand stage. Instead, general managers, head coaches, and owners will be operating from home.

On Tuesday, the Jaguars revealed what Caldwell's virtual draft room from his home will look like. Pictured inside the "Caldwell Theatre" was a massive projector, Microsoft Surface laptops, and more, giving an inside look at where Caldwell will be positioned as he maps out the Jaguars' future.

Jacksonville's social media and video teams always do a good job giving insight into the Jaguars' operations, and this year is no different despite the lack of normalcy in the draft. And While Caldwell will be manning the wheel in his own war room, the Jaguars' brass will still be in their own war room of shorts, though not in the same place.

“We will have everyone on a Microsoft Teams call, everybody that normally would be in the draft room will be on the call," Caldwell said on April 16 when asked how the team will manage the draft virtually.

"There will probably be some additional people now that we are not limited by space. (Owner) Shad Khan will be on the call, too and Doug (Marrone), myself. Anybody that normally is in the draft room (will be on the call)."

Aside from being in a virtual draft room with their own personnel, Caldwell and Marrone will also be on another call for administrative purposes.

"We will also have a call that is tied to the league and Doug, myself and probably (Director of Football Administration) Tim Walsh will be on that call in terms of submitting that pick and for trade purposes," Caldwell said.

With 12 picks, this is set to be one of the most important drafts of the Caldwell era. Jacksonville has a roster going through big transitions, and the picks Caldwell and his staff make this weekend will play a major role in the future direction of the franchise.

“It’s huge. This is the most draft capital we’ve had here," Caldwell said last Thursday.

"We need to hit on all 12, and that’s our philosophy and our thought process. We want to make every one of them count. If we can use one of those to trade up and get a guy that we want in a select round, we’ll do that too. You never know. We may acquire some more throughout the draft.”