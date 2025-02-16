Jaguars Urged to Address Critical Need to Help Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars definitely have their work cut out for them this offseason. They just went 4-13, so clearly, they have a lot of holes that need to be filled.
But which area should the Jaguars prioritize the most in the coming months?
Jacksonville has its pick of the litter. It can add more weapons for Trevor Lawrence. It can bring in another pass rusher. It can address its ailing secondary.
Or, the Jaguars can try and provide Lawrence with some more protection up front to keep him upright and avoid more injuries.
That's the point Jeff Howe of The Athletic is driving home, highlighting Jacksonville's offensive line as its most prominent area of need heading into the offseason.
"The Jaguars need to boost their offensive line and surely need a left tackle," Howe wrote. "New coach Liam Coen’s offense will have a running identity, so the Jaguars need a tough, physical line to set the tone. They have the fifth pick in the draft, so they’ll have a good opportunity to take the first offensive lineman off the board. They’re also in the middle of the pack with about $32 million in cap space, so the Jags have the means to improve up front."
Howe also noted Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who improved significantly under Coen's direction in 2024 (Coen was previously serving as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator). However, Howe mentions that the Buccaneers also were stout in the trenches.
"Quarterback Baker Mayfield deserved all the praise he got last season with Coen, but don’t forget the Buccaneers jumped from 32nd to fourth in rushing last season," Howe added. "If quarterback Trevor Lawrence is going to take off with Coen, he’ll need a successful ground attack."
A good rushing attack starts with a great push up front, so it would definitely behoove the Jaguars to repair their offensive line unit.
Jacksonville traded away Cam Robinson at the trade deadline this past year, and Brandon Scherff is set to hit free agency. Obviously, the Jaguars have a long road ahead of them when it comes to fixing things in this category, but it's definitely necessary for Lawrence to experience success.
