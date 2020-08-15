Jaguars Veterans Continue To Stress Importance of COVID-19 Vigilance During Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 training camp is like no other. Players and coaches wear devices that let them know if they aren't practicing social distancing, all equipment must be sanitized and beat writers have to watch from a safe distance.

And this doesn't even include the adjustments players have to make with their everyday lives. With the changes to routine both inside and outside of TIAA Bank Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is paramount for players to maintain responsibility and accountability in all aspects in life. Their health, the health of their families, teammates and teammates families, along with the prospects of the full season taking place, depends on it.

“Well, safety is the first and foremost thing just for everyone," safety Jarrod Wilson said during a video press conference on Friday -- while wearing a mask to serve as a reminder.

"With COVID-19, it’s a real tough, sensitive situation, especially when we’re all coming together [and] hadn’t been around each other for quite some time. We get tested daily so it’s mainly just staying safe and mask[ing] up at all times. I don’t have to wear my mask right now, but I just know wearing it promotes people to make sure that they have theirs on at all times.

As Wilson would go on to explain, wearing a mask around the Jaguars' facility and in public isn't about personal choice -- it is about the safety of everyone involved.

"It’s just key. It’s not really about you personally wearing the mask, it’s about helping others out around you. Mainly just staying safe, keeping our distance from one another when we’re not clearly on the field. Just being precautious, washing our hands and trying to stay as safe as possible because you don’t want to take this home to a family member," Wilson said.

While head coach Doug Marrone has praised his entire team for their education of COVID-19 and their awareness of the proper protocols, Wilson has taken it a step even further at times during camp.

Despite the intense Florida heat during August, Wilson has experimented with wearing a mask under his helmet during some practices. It remains to be seen if this is something Wilson will continue throughout camp and in regular season games, but it underlines the lengths Wilson is going to to ensure he is vigilant of COVID-19.

"It’s not like you have to wear your mask necessarily underneath your helmet, but I have. I’m trying to just see if I can get used to it and possibly play with it. I’m trying to be as safe as possible," Wilson said. "It is kind of a little bit tough so I may not necessarily wear it underneath my helmet, but just was trying it out and giving a little look at it.

"I just know the severity of COVID-19. I’ve seen it firsthand. My fiancé is a nurse at Mayo Clinic, so she tells me a lot of stories about COVID-19. I had a couple of family members recently that had come up with it down in Columbus that I heard about. How close to home COVID has come to me, it’s just a lot. I’m just trying to stay safe as possible and definitely not trying to get infected by it.”

Wilson is far from the only veteran who is ensuring the Jaguars' roster, staff and others all maintain proper safety protocols during training camp. Most players have preached the importance of doing things the right way, with some of the team's most experienced players having especially strong messages.

Nose tackle Abry Jones is the Jaguars' longest-tenured player, giving him a powerful voice in the Jaguars' locker room. Jones is fully aware of what could happen if players don't follow protocol, leading to Jones giving an especially candid answer when asked about the COVID-19 situation on Thursday.

“Plain and simple – first of all, it’s hot in Jacksonville and you shouldn’t be outside regardless. Two, I feel like you made the decision to come play football so don’t ruin it for yourself, don't ruin it for your team," Jones said.

"Just letting guys know this is really affecting people’s families. When we come in this building, we’re all brothers but if you’re out doing your thing outside the building and you bring something in to us, we’re going to be pissed. There’s going to be separation in the room and it’s going to divide the team and that’s something we can’t have.”

It remains to be seen how well the Jaguars, and every other NFL team, are able to remain safe and healthy once games begin and teams are forced to travel. But for now, the Jaguars veterans are staying on message and reminding those around them just how important it is to do things the safe way.