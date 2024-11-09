Jaguars-Vikings: 5 Players to Watch
In what has been a long and strange week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the show must go on.
The Jaguars will strap up their cleats, shoulder pads and helmets once again in Week 10, this time against the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings.
If the 2-7 Jaguars are going to pick up an upset win on Sunday, it will come down to the performance of several players. But which ones? We break it down below.
Ronald Darby
The big name in the stadium this week will be Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Every team has a plan of their own to try to stop the NFL's best receiver, but most of those plans go to the way side once the ball is snapped. This week, the Jaguars aren't going to shadow Jefferson with Tyson Campbell on every snap, which means Ronald Darby will see his fair share of Jefferson. How he performs in the moment could dictate the game.
Blake Hance
The Jaguars are onto their third different starting left guard in the last three weeks due to injuries. This time around, it is veteran backup offensive lineman Blake Hance who is getting the nod. Hance will have his hands full with a disruptive Vikings defensive line, and he is also filling in for arguably the Jaguars' best lineman of 2024 in Ezra Cleveland.
Mac Jones
This one is obvious. Mac Jones will start his first NFL game in nearly a calendar year, giving him a chance to show the rest of the league that he is still the first-round prospect he was a few years ago. He has a lot working against him in the form of the Jaguars' injuries and the Vikings' defense, but it is still a big moment for him.
"Yeah, I mean, it's with anybody, especially at the quarterback position. I don't want him to be Trevor. So, we're not going to give him Trevor-type plays, but we're going to give him Mac-type plays, and we want Mac to run the offense," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
"We've got enough variety that we can tailor it to him or C.J. [QB C.J. Beathard] or Trevor or whoever's playing. But this is what I appreciate about all our quarterbacks and this week—if it is Mac—just his communication with us, right? What he likes, doesn't like and his comfort level.”
Josh Hines-Allen
The Jaguars will need their pass-rush to impact the quarterback this week. The Vikings' offense has seen big numbers in the passing game, largely the result of having the NFL's top wide receiver and one of the NFL's best play-callers. For the Jaguars to throw off the Vikings' rhythm, they will need star pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen to have a big game for the second week in a row.
Hines-Allen, of course, will be matched up against former teammate and new Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson for most of Sunday's game. Hines-Allen and Robinson know each other well. Sunday will tell us just how well each uses that to their advantage.
Devin Duvernay
With the Jaguars facing so many injuries at receiver in recent weeks, it looks like there will be a solid load of work for the returning Devin Duvernay this week -- both as a receiver and a returner. We saw last week how much the Jaguars missed a reliable face at punt returner, but Duvernay's return could also mean Parker Washington goes back to his natural role in the slot.
