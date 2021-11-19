Jaguars vs. 49ers: James Robinson Ruled Questionable Due to Heel/Ankle

The second-year running back has been playing through injuries as of late and will officially be listed as questionable entering Sunday's bout against the 49ers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially ruled running back James Robinson as questionable for the third week in a row, with the second-year running back's status being up in the air ahead of the Jaguars' home tilt against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

“James is day-to-day, but he should go today. We are just being real cautious with him, but he is feeling pretty good," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said about Robinson before practice on Friday.

Robinson would go on to be limited in Friday's practice, just as he was on Thursday. Robinson didn't practice on Wednesday as he recovers from a heel and knee injury that he sustained in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Yeah, the trainers came up to me and told me that just after the game or this week that he was getting treatment on his knee," Meyer said on Friday after Robinson had initially just seen a designation for a heel injury in Weeks 9 and 10.

"When I hurt my heel, I kind of hyperextended my knee a little bit," Robinson told Action Sports Jax on Monday this week.

Robinson's 699 yards from scrimmage in eight games this season (87.4 per game) lead the Jaguars' entire roster. No other player on the roster has more than 450 yards.

Robinson missed most of Week 8 and all of Week 9 with his injuries, but has otherwise totaled 539 rushing yards on 100 carries (5.39 yards per carry) for six touchdowns, along with 22 catches for 160 yards.

Robinson was a game-time decision in Week 10 vs. the Colts and didn't even start the contest, with Carlos Hyde instead getting the nod on the first series. Robinson rushed 12 times for 57 yards and one touchdown and caught four passes for 27 yards against the Indianapolis Colts, but Meyer noted on Monday that Robinson was clearly playing 'at less than 100%?

He feels it a little bit. He felt it a little bit in the second half. He doesn’t have the same [power/speed]. A couple times we got him in open field, and he has to bust one of those tackles and he would’ve I believe," Meyer said.

"But he’s getting better, he’s a tough cat now. He’s fighting through some stuff that some guys probably wouldn’t fight through, but he ran really hard.”

While Robinson is questionable entering Sunday, the 2-7 Jaguars should have most of their lineup available to them. Backup linebacker and core special teamer Dakota Allen is out with a shoulder injury, but Myles Jack will play after missing practice earlier in the week with a knee injury, while center Brandon Linder and James O'Shaughnessy are listed as "day-to-day" by Meyer, though it appears O'Shaughnessy could have the best chance to play.

"Yeah, he is actually looking pretty good in practice. That is the O’Shaughnessy that I remember before he got hurt," Meyer said on Friday. "

"“Well he [James O’Shaughnessy] has become a much better blocker early, you know obviously before his injury. He is a good [receiver], I always felt he is a good quality receiver. I remember the play he got hurt on, [he] did a heck of a job. I think it was [Arizona] Cardinals. I like O-Shag [James O’Shaughnessy], last year he struggled with that knee but the year before he had a good year."