Jaguars vs. 49ers: Week 11 Snap Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 30-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (46 snaps)

LG Andrew Norwell: 46 (100%)

C Tyler Shatley: 46 (100%)

RG Ben Bartch: 46 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 46 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 46 (100%)

WR Marvin Jones: 42 (91%)

LT Cam Robinson: 39 (85%)

WR Laquon Treadwell: 33 (72%)

TE Dan Arnold: 30 (65%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 29 (63%)

RB James Robinson: 29 (63%)

RB Carlos Hyde: 14 (30%)

TE Luke Farrell: 13 (28%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 12 (26%)

WR Tavon Austin: 12 (26%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 10 (22%)

LT Walker Little: 7 (15%)

WR John Brown: 4 (9%)

DT Malcom Brown: 1 (2%)

OL Will Richardson: 1 (2%)

The first that needs to be said is 46 snaps. That is ... that is hard to do in an NFL game. That is just barely more than 11 snaps a quarter. By comparison, the 49ers ran 46 plays by their first drive of the second half. The Jaguars didn't have the ball at all in the first-half, in part due to the 49ers running off a 20-play, 13-minute drive to open the game, and in part to the Jaguars' first two series ending in a three-and-out and a fumble.

There was again some minor shuffling at left tackle with Cam Robinson leaving late in the game with a knee injury. Robinson missed just seven snaps before going back to his normal spot at tackle, but this did allow Walker Little to see game-action for the second time in three weeks.

John Brown was activated from the practice squad for Sunday's game but played only four snaps. One of those snaps came on the third offensive play of the game, too, as Brown ran a fade out of the slot and drew a third-down target from Trevor Lawrence. The pass fell incomplete and Brown was mostly an afterthought following.

Laquon Treadwell very well could be the Jaguars' new 'X' receiver with Jamal Agnew injured. Laviska Shenault spent more time in the slot this week even before Agnew's injury, but Treadwell especially saw increased time after Agnew's injury. The Jaguars frequently rotate their receivers, but their two outside receivers typically play more snaps than their slot.

Chris Manhertz's role in the offense has been minimal all season long but this was especially true against the 49ers, with Manhertz being out-snapped by rookie tight end Luke Farrell and seeing his lowest snap % of the season. Manhertz has racked up three penalties in the last two weeks and had a few lowlight blocks against the 49ers.

The Jaguars were never going to be able to run the ball effectively on Sunday due to the fact that the score was 17-0 by their fifth offensive snap, but it is still jarring to see Carlos Hyde get no carries in a game in which James Robinson clearly wasn't himself. Hyde has now played just 32 snaps carried the ball twice in the last two weeks despite a hobbled Robinson.

"You know, I’m going to talk to him this week. We all love the guy and he’s tough as nails and he doesn’t say much," Urban Meyer said about Robinson on Monday. "So, I just don’t feel the same open field running that he showed when he was healthy. So, we just want to do right by him and do right by us. But he—there’s no one tougher than that guy.”

Defense (69 snaps)

FS Andrew Wingard: 69 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 64 (93%)

LB Damien Wilson: 60 (87%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 57 (83%)

DE/OLB Josh Allen: 49 (71%)

DL Malcom Brown: 42 (61%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 40 (58%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 38 (55%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: 36 (52%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 36 (52%)

CB Nevin Lawson: 32 (46%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 31 (45%)

DL Taven Bryan: 31 (45%)

CB Rudy Ford: 30 (43%)

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 29 (42%)

SS Daniel Thomas: 27 (39%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 25 (36%)

DE/OLB Jihad Ward: 16 (23%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 12 (17%)

DE/OLB Lerentee McCray: 11 (16%)

SS Andre Cisco: 11 (16%)

LB Shaquille Quarterman: 8 (12%)

LB Chappele Russell: 5 (7%)

It doesn't happen often that a team has just one defensive player who plays 100% of the snaps. With the Jaguars over the last three years, it is usually at least three. In this case, though, two of the usual candidates left the game early as Ryashawn Jenkins and Shaquill Griffin left the game on back-to-back drives in the first-half. Jenkins was ejected after the game's third drive, while Griffin went into concussion protocol. As a result, there was a big increase in snaps for Nevin Lawson, Chris Claybrooks, and Daniel Thomas.

Andre Cisco wasn't the Jaguars' first choice to replace Jenkins when he left the field. Thomas was the first player to take the field and ended up playing more than Cisco, who did leave the game with a groin injury in the second-half. But even before his injury, he was still splitting reps with Thomas, showing that Cisco's path to playing time is even muddier than previously thought.

DaVon Hamilton played the second-most snaps of his 2021 campaign on Sunday, with the Jaguars clearly placing an emphasis on their base 3-4 defense against the 49ers' offense. This also meant an increase in snaps for K'Lavon Chaisson, who has taken on much more of a true linebacker role as opposed to pass-rusher in recent weeks.