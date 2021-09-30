Jaguars vs Bengals: Behind Enemy Lines on Jacksonville's Week 4 Foe

In this week's Behind Enemy Lines, we take an inside look at the Bengals and what kind of challenge they pose for the Jaguars entering TNF.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to shake things up in Week 4. After one awful start to the 2021 season, some close calls in Week 2, and then a Week 3 game that got away from them that they should have won, the Jaguars are sitting at 0-3 and are stuck right in the middle of an 18-game losing streak.

Whether the Jaguars can upset a solid Cincinnati Bengals team on Thursday Night Football will hinge on a lot of things, so we spoke to James Rapien of All Bengals to give us his inside preview of the Bengals and the challenge they hold for a struggling Jaguars team.

1. How have the Bengals improved in Zac Taylor's third year? Do you see a head coach getting better with more experience during a rebuild, which the Jaguars hope to have?

It took time, but Zac Taylor completely flipped the roster and brought in his guys over the past few years. It's still early, but the pieces appear to fit much better, which has helped them get off to a 2-1 start. Some believe the Bengals are still rebuilding, but Taylor and the organization think they can win this season. He's off to a good start. Dating back to last season, the Bengals are 4-2 in their last six games. They still have a lot to prove, which makes Thursday night's matchup with the Jaguars so important to this coaching staff.

2. How has Joe Burrow played in Year 2 and how can Trevor Lawrence make a similar leap?

Burrow's been fine so far, especially when you know what he's coming back from. That knee injury was brutal and the fact that he's out there playing was a great first step. The good news is he appears to be getting more and more comfortable with every passing week. He moved well in the pocket on Sunday against the Steelers, which is a big part of his game. He's been great against the blitz and his downfield throws have been more accurate so far this season.

3. Who has been the most impactful Bengals' defender so far? From top to bottom, players have stood out.

The interior of the Bengals' defensive line has been great. DJ Reader leads the pack, but Larry Ogunjobi, BJ Hill and Josh Tupou aren't far behind. They've been great at slowing down opposing running backs and they've faced some good ones: Dalvin Cook, David Montgomery and Najee Harris. The defense also has 10 sacks this season after finishing with just 17 in 2020. Logan Wilson has emerged as a force at linebacker. He leads the league with three interceptions and has been a pleasant surprise in the first three weeks of the season.

4. Do you think the Jaguars' pose a threat to upset the Bengals?

Absolutely. The Bengals haven't arrived. They need to win on Thursday night and they'll be without key pieces on offense and defense. Tee Higgins and Jessie Bates are out and Chidobe Awuzie is doubtful. Trevor Lawrence might be struggling some, but pushing the ball downfield and testing the Bengals' secondary is something they should do early in tonight's game. On defense, I think Jacksonville will go after rookie guard Jackson Carman and starting center Trey Hopkins. If they can get some heat on Burrow and push the ball downfield to Marvin Jones and DJ Chark, then the Jaguars will be in good shape.