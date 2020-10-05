Jaguars vs. Bengals: Week 4 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 33-25 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (68 snaps)

LG Andrew Norwell: 68 (100%)

C Tyler Shatley: 68 (100%)

RG A.J. Cann: 68 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 68 (100%)

QB Gardner Minshew: 68 (100%)

WR DJ Chark: 58 (85%)

LT Cam Robinson: 53 (78%)

RB James Robinson: 52 (76%)

WR Keelan Cole: 50 (74%)

TE Tyler Eifert: 46 (68%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 37 (54%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 35 (51%)

WR Chris Conley: 21 (31%)

RB Chris Thompson: 16 (24%)

LT Will Richardson: 15 (22%)

WR Collin Johnson: 13 (19%)

TE Tyler Davis: 7 (10%)

FB Bruce Miller: 5 (7%)

The Jaguars didn't slowly bring DJ Chark back into the fold ... he played more snaps than any player on the offense other than Gardner Minshew and the starting offensive line. Chark was once again the focal point of Jacksonville's offensive, just as Jay Gruden has envisioned since he took the Jaguars job.

Will Richardson played double-digit snaps for the second week in a row. He subbed in for an ejected Cam Robinson last week, and this week he came in when Robinson went down with an injury.

A week after Chris Thompson and James Robinson essentially split snaps, the Jaguars changed their strategy and went with Robinson as the clear lead back. Most of Thompson's snaps came on the game's final drive when the Jaguars were in hurry-up mode, so it is clear the Jaguars finally realized it is time to make Robinson the sole member of the backfield.

The Jaguars went with fewer three tight end sets and didn't use Bruce Miller often either. Jacksonville wanted to spread it out and throw it or run downhill out of shotgun against the Bengals, which explains why Tyler Davis and Bruce Miller didn't play much.

Defense (75 snaps)

FS Andrew Wingard: 75 (100%)

SS Josh Jones: 74 (100%)

LB Joe Schobert: 74 (99%)

CB Tre Herndon: 71 (95%)

DE Josh Allen: 58 (77%)

CB D.J. Hayden: 56 (75%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 54 (72%)

LB Myles Jack: 43 (57%)

DT Taven Bryan: 41 (55%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 40 (53%)

NT Abry Jones: 38 (51%)

DE Dawuane Smoot: 36 (48%)

NT DaVon Hamilton: 35 (47%)

LB Dakota Allen: 32 (43%)

DT Doug Costin: 30 (40%)

DE Cassius Marsh: 24 (32%)

DE Adam Gotsis: 17 (23%)

CB Sidney Jones: 12 (16%)

CB CJ Henderson: 12 (16%)

FS Brandon Watson: 2 (3%)