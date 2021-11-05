Jaguars vs. Bills: Urban Meyer Provides Friday Update on James Robinson's Injury

Jacksonville's star running back is still on the mend after last week's injury, but Urban Meyer didn't close the door on him playing in Week 9.



The Jacksonville Jaguars are still in wait and see mode when it comes to James Robinson's heel injury, with head coach Urban Meyer ruling Robinson questionable for Week 9.

“[He’s] day-to-day. I think we’re going to get him moving around today," Meyer said before practice on Friday. "He was out there yesterday, too. Bruised that you just—pain threshold—and he’s a tough, tough cat, so we’ll know more in the next couple days, obviously.”



Robinson injured his heel late in the first quarter of Jacksonville's 31-7 Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. On his eighth snap of the game, Robinson caught a 17-yard pass but injured his heel following the gain, leading to the Jaguars' leading rusher's status for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills being cast into doubt.

Robinson has been the Jaguars' most productive player this season, becoming an impact player in the rushing game and on third-downs as both a pass-catcher and a pass protector.

The Jaguars' offense has largely operated off the success of its ground game, with the team ranked second among all offenses in yards per carry (5.1) through the first eight weeks.

Robinson has rushed 88 times for 482 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns in eight games, with 388 of those yards and each touchdown coming in the four games before Week 8. Robinson has also caught 18 passes for 133 yards (7.4 yards per catch), becoming the most valuable weapon in Jacksonville's offense for the second year in a row.

With Robinson in the lead-back role, the Jaguars have leaned on Hyde as his primary backup, with Hyde rushing 33 times for 140 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and catching eight passes for 54 yards (6.8 yards per catch). While Robinson is the clear top back in Jacksonville's offense, the Jaguars' coaching staff has expressed confidence in Hyde thanks to his experience (96 career games).



“We have a lot of confidence in Carlos [Hyde], I have a great history with him and he’s played well this year. He came in and he’s done what we’ve asked him to do and he’s really talented. But you’re down one—arguably the most productive player on offense.”



Aside from Hyde, the Jaguars also have Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo at the position. The Jaguars' offense has been ran through Robinson on both the ground and through backfield protections, but Meyer reaffirmed his confidence in Hyde and the rest of the backfield in the event Robinson can't play.

“Carlos [Hyde], I know he had a [not great] one last week. But the one thing [Jaguars Running Back Coach] Bernie Parmalee—and then we were … James [Robinson] was not a good pass protector last year, he has really worked his tail off. He’s excellent now," Meyer said.

"I have confidence in Carlos and OG [Dare Ogunbowale] is another guy I love to death. [He’s] one of our best special teams guys. We brought Zig back, Devine Ozigbo. So, yeah, if he doesn’t play—I still expect positive [news] day-to-day.”

While it remains to be seen whether Robinson will be on hand for the Jaguars' home bout against the 5-2 Buffalo Bills, Meyer said Friday that he is pleased with Robinson's progress this week and the second-year back has still gotten in mental reps on the practice field.

Robinson was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, the first practices he has missed all season.



“Yeah, mental reps. He took all. He’s going to do a walkthrough today. And so, mental reps is actually you physically stand behind the ball carrier and do your footwork and all of that. And he’s been doing that all week," Meyer said.



While Robinson's practice reps have been minimal this week due to the injury, Meyer was positive in his praise for his top running back when asked about the progress he has made in his recovery this week.

"Oh he’s a monster. Yeah, he’s [one of the] toughest guys I’ve been around.”