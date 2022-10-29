Jaguars vs. Broncos: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

If the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) are going to salvage a once-promising 2022 season, it will mean finding a win against the Denver Broncos (2-5) in London and finally get over the hump.

"You look at this season, we've had a little bit of adversity, some ups and downs. We've played really well in a few games and not so well in a few games," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said on Friday in London.

"We've lost a lot of close ones. It's a great time to turn that corner and go on a run right now. Obviously, look at where we're at in the season, almost right in the middle of this thing. This is kind of where teams start to separate, so we have to make that decision to go and to execute, to play clean, to go and win those close games down the stretch."

So with the Jaguars set to take on the Broncos in a game that could make or break their season, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Jaguars -2.5

Moneyline: +115 Broncos, -138 Jaguars

Over/Under: 40.5 (-110)

The Jaguars are, once again, a favorite entering a pivotal matchup. That feels like the entire theme of the last three weeks, though the Jaguars have failed to take advantage of arguably being a better team on paper than each of the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants.

Jacksonville is likely aided by the fact the Broncos are on their own four-game spread, with quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett each under a great deal of scrutiny in recent weeks. While the Jaguars have also lost four games in a row, they have mostly looked better the Broncos while doing so.

"It’s about winning right now. Quite frankly, when you’re trying to build a program and try to bring the pieces to your roster like we did in the off season and through the draft. It’s hard because you’re asked to win right now, and that’s the pressure we face every single day," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.

"Is it fair? Ah, I don’t know. I just know that that’s the task, and that’s what we signed up for, and we don’t shy away from that. We understand that. My perspective as one of 32 head coaches in this league, it’s our job to make sure that we can do the best we can and make sure our team is prepared on Sunday.”

Broncos are 4-6 in spread bets in their last 10 games against the Jaguars. The Jaguars are 2-5 against the spread this season.