Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Limited in Wednesday's Practice

After placing starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars' injury report on Wednesday consisted of just one name.

Wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew was limited during Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. The injury knocked Agnew out of Week 6's game vs. the Colts and kept him out last week vs. the New York Giants.

Outside of Agnew, the Jaguars had no other players limited, a major change from last week when DaVon Hamilton, Foley Fatukasi, Foyesade Oluokun, and Marvin Jones Jr. were all limited.

Agnew has caught seven passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns this year, scoring twice in Week 4 when the Jaguars were missing Zay Jones. He has also returned 11 punts for 64 yards (5.8 average) and seven kickoffs for 155 yards (22.1 average).

While Agnew hasn't housed a return this season like he did at multiple points last season, he is someone the Jaguars trust heavily. They turned to JaMycal Hasty and Christian Kirk to return kickoffs and punts last weekend, but neither is Agnew, who always has a green light to take any return and attempt to make a play out of it.

“It’s something with Ags, you trust him to make good decisions," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said last week.

"We’re fortunate with those other two guys, they also make good decisions. That’s something that as we get into the game, further down the line of how we’re liking our matchup, how we’ve practiced, all those things we’ll get into more down the road."