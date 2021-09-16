Jaguars vs. Broncos: Tre Herndon Listed as Limited on Thursday

The veteran cornerback and potential starting slot corner was limited in practice on Thursday, giving him the potential window to play on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could potentially soon get a boost in the secondary in the form of a returning injured veteran.

On Thursday's injury report, the Jaguars upgraded cornerback Tre Herndon's status from non-participant to limited, making Thursday Herndon's first practice since Week 1 of the preseason.

Herndon started the Jaguars' first preseason game against the Browns as the team's top slot cornerback but was injured during the first quarter. Herndon has since spent time recovering from the injury, which Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said was an MCL injury.

After Shaquill Griffin, Herndon is the eldest and most experienced member of the Jaguars' cornerback room. A former undrafted free agent, Herndon has appeared in 43 games in his first three seasons with the Jaguars, starting in 26 of those games over the last two seasons. During that period, Herndon has recorded 18 pass deflections, three interceptions and five tackles for loss, while splitting time both on the outside and in the slot.

The Jaguars have leaned on rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell in Herndon's absence, with Campbell playing 100% of his snaps in the slot against the Texans. Campbell allowed five catches and a touchdown in the 37-21 loss, with the No. 33 overall pick having some struggles in his NFL debut in the slot after being limited in practice with a calf injury throughout the week.

"I thought first game, he had some hiccups, but he did well," Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen said on Thursday.

"You know, he was coming off the injury and I think he’s only going to get better. It was his first game under the lights. I think he’s only going to get better. He’s what you want in terms of a corner.”

The Jaguars had three other players limited on Thursday in the lead up to a home opener against the 1-0 Denver Broncos. Campbell (calf), rookie defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith (knee), and defensive end/outside linebacker Lerentree McCray (hamstring) were also limited.