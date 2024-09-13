Jaguars vs. Browns: Key Defenders On Both Teams Added to Injury Report
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns each had big names on defense added to the injury report on Thursday.
For the Jaguars, starting defensive back Darnell Savage was listed as a non-participant with a quad injury. Savage was not on the injury report until Thursday, making this a late-week new injury to track.
Savage was one of the key veterans the Jaguars sought out in free agency and he has quickly become one of the most dynamic playmakers on Ryan Nielsen's defense.
"Very, very unique. He played really well. His speed, sometimes in the secondary when you don't show up with a lot of statistics, regardless of whatever position, could mean you played really well. The ball didn't go to you because you're tight coverage, things like that," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said about Savage on Thursday.
"He had some tackles. He was flying around. His ability to play close to the line of scrimmage and deep on the safety positions and be able to play different coverages with his skill set. The nickel safety, and if you need him to in a pinch, he can go out there and play some corner, certain things, because nickel's very similar. So, you fired up about the guy. He's very confident. He came off the field feeling very confident, he did a good job. We are as well. We’ve just got to continue to go with that. You'll see him continue to move around within the package.”
In addition to Savage, the Jaguars also had Daniel Thomas (Achilles), Cam Robinson (knee), Tyler Lacy (toe), and Caleb Johnson (back) listed as limited.
As for the Browns, they had All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett listed as out with a foot injury, while defensive end Za'Darius Smith was out with a back injury.
“Yeah, there are certain guys in this league that we would just classify as game-wreckers, and he is certainly one of those. So, you pay special attention to that guy," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Friday.
"Whether it's we're going to provide help in the pass game, we're going to run away from him, we're going to do this, we're going to run at him with certain schemes. We will do everything in our power to be very aware of where 95 [Browns DE Myles Garrett] is at all times."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.