September 24, 2021
Jaguars vs. Cardinals: DeAndre Hopkins Questionable For Week 3 Bout

The Cardinals' top offensive weapon is a game-time decision for Sunday, which is good news for a young Jaguars secondary that may be missing a few cornerbacks.
The Cardinals' top offensive weapon is a game-time decision for Sunday, which is good news for a young Jaguars secondary that may be missing a few cornerbacks.

Things won't be easy for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 3 home contest against the Arizona Cardinals, but it appears the 0-2 Jaguars at least have a chance of a small break going their way. 

The Cardinals currently have three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, with the elite wide out not practicing once in the week leading up to the game. 

Considering Hopkins is one of the NFL's best players overall, this could prove to be a major break for a Jaguars' team that has been torched through the air in back-to-back weeks, giving up over 100 yards to the opposing No. 1 receiver in both losses this season.

Hopkins could still play for the 2-0 Cardinals, of course, considering his long history of playing during weeks he doesn't practice in. The former first-round selection, who joined the Cardinals last offseason following a trade from the Houston Texans, has missed only two games in his entire career. 

Hopkin's game-time decision and potential limited ability when on the field could prove to be a major factor for the Jaguars, who have two cornerbacks listed as questionable in CJ Henderson and Tre Herndon. If Henderson doesn't play, then the Jaguars will be starting rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell at cornerback. Campbell's debut as an outside cornerback would prove to be significantly easier without Hopkins at full strength, all things considered.

"He’s just reliable. You can just tell he goes about his business the right way. He’s a true professional. He catches the ball," Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins said about Hopkins this week. 

"I will say if the ball is anywhere near him, he does a very good job bringing it in. But we have some guys that can compete with him and make it hard for him. Like I said, we’re looking forward to that Sunday.”

The Jaguars may or may not see Hopkins on Sunday. If they don't, then things could potentially start to look up for a Jaguars' pass defense that is still waiting for the bleeding to stop. 

