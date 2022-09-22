Jaguars vs. Chargers: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

Week 3 will feature a matchup between two 1-1 teams when the Jacksonville Jaguars travel out west to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Can the Jaguars pull off the road upset against one of the best teams they will face all year? Or will they lose on the road yet again, a place they haven't won since they beat Oakland 20-16 on Dec. 15, 2019?

“I think as a unit we believe that in ourselves that if we need to go out and win a slugfest, we could do that just as fast as the game is being dictated. If we need to go win a shootout, we can do that," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Thursday.

"That's just kind of the belief system that the guys have. Also understanding just as a philosophy, that's kind of what we believe. We need to be able to do whatever it takes to win a game and sometimes that's a plan you put together on Monday and it sees itself play out through the week or it's something that just happens on Sunday. All of sudden so and so goes down, they have a hot hand, they're doing whatever, we need to do what we need to do to win the game. We certainly feel like we have the players, the system [that is] capable of doing that if need be at any point in time."

So with the Jaguars set to take on a good Chargers team in just a few days, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Chargers -7.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +240 Jaguars, -300 Chargers

Over/Under: 46.5 (-118 Jaguars, +100 Chargers)

The Jaguars are touchdown underdogs on the road, likely a reflection of the fact the Chargers will more likely than not start star quarterback Justin Herbert, who has been dealing with a rib injury.

“You always prepare for any situation. In coaching, that’s what you do. You go back, you watch film," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said on Thursday. "Just talking about it, he finished the game last week. They had ten days so we’re expecting Herbert to play.”