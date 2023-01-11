Jaguars vs. Chargers: Riley Patterson Returns to Practice on Wednesday

The veteran kicker, who has been on a hot streak over the last six weeks, practiced in full ahead of Saturday's Wild Card game vs. the Chargers.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson returned to practice on Wednesday, sending the Jaguars into the middle of their Wild Card week with a healthy squad.

Patterson has made 30-of-35 field goals this season, along with 36-on-37 on extra points. He made two field goals and extra points apiece in Week 18's win over the Tennessee Titans, but he missed Tuesday's practice with knee soreness.

Long snapper Ross Matiscik missed Wednesday's practice with a back injury but is also expected to play on Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

“They’re both great. Obviously, Riley missed yesterday. That was more just him feeling a little sore, we kind of held him out. He’s going to be full go today. Not a concern at all, not a concern, but he’s great and doing fine," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said on Wednesday.

“Just general soreness, yeah. General soreness and it was kind of a decision we made yesterday. We weren’t concerned, we even thought about him practicing. Like I said, it was more of a group decision, as if it was best to give him a rest. He’ll go today, he’ll be full go today.”

"Ross [Matiscik], this is part of the program. It’s obviously been a few weeks, but he’s going to play. Excited to have him back out here; he’s fantastic.”

Also included on Wednesday's injury report were wide receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), offensive guard Brandon Scherff (ankle/abdomen), and wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder).

"It’s our job, I’m not going to speak for Jeff Ferguson (Vice President of Player Health and Performance) or our medical team, but it is our job to protect the players during the course of the week to make sure they have all the mental information and take the mental reps," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday.

"Get the physical reps when we can, especially later in the week."