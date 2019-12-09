Jaguars vs. Chargers: Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 45-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (66 snaps):

OG Andrew Norwell: 66

OT Cam Robinson: 66

OT Jawaan Taylor: 66

C Brandon Linder: 66

QB Gardner Minshew: 66

WR DJ Chark: 58

WR Chris Conley: 57

OG A.J. Cann: 54

RB Leonard Fournette: 51

TE Nick O'Leary: 45

WR Dede Westbrook:44

WR Keelan Cole: 34

TE Ben Koyack: 20

RB Ryquell Armstead: 15

OT Will Richardson: 12

TE Charles Jones: 6

There isn't a ton to note from this week's offensive snaps. Once again, Nick O'Leary got the majority of the tight end snaps and he turned it four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown, a 12-yard toss from Gardner Minshew in the third quarter when the game was out of hand.

One other notable thing from the offense though is the right guard position. Will Richardson had a bad rep in pass protection on an early third down and this forced Gardner Minshew to step into a Joey Bosa sack. After he got beat badly on that pivotal down, he didn't play much more and A.J. Cann locked down the RG spot. Richardson hasn't shown enough to not invest in the interior offensive line come the offseason.

Defense (63 snaps):

FS Jarrod Wilson: 63

LB Donald Payne: 63

CB A.J. Bouye: 63

DE Yannick Ngakoue: 54

FS Andrew Wingard: 46

DE Calais Campbell: 41

CB D.J. Hayden: 39

DE Josh Allen: 38

DT Taven Bryan: 38

LB Quincy Williams: 37

DT Akeem Spence: 32

LB Austin Calitro: 26

DL Dawuane Smoot: 25

LB Leon Jacobs: 24

FS Marcus Gilchrist: 17