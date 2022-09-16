Jaguars vs. Colts: Jacksonville Has a Healthy Slate, Leonard and Pierce Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) and Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) are moving in two different directions in terms of injuries.

While the Colts have several key players set to miss the game and several others listed as questionable, the Jaguars have had zero players on the injury report this week.

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and wide receiver Alec Pierce (concussion), two starters, have each been ruled out already. Meanwhile, Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) will be listed as questionable. They will likely play, but the Colts are far from at full strength.

The Jaguars have gotten some lucky breaks on the injury front this year. Several players such as James Robinson, Darious Williams and Jamal Agnew returned either in camp or Week 1 from offseason recoveries, while Devin Lloyd got through a hamstring injury that kept him out for a month, returning before Week 1.

The only Jaguars player listed on the injury report entering Week 1's tilt against the Washington Commanders was veteran defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, who was questionable with a calf injury. Fatukasi still played in the season-opener, recording three tackles and a pass deflection. He has not been listed on the injury report once this week.

"Number one, he came out healthy, a little sore, but he came out healthy and ready to go this week. I thought he did some really good things in there," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week.

"You can see some things, too, by not playing the last couple weeks that kind of showed up that he can fix and correct and be better for it this week, but I thought overall, nice performance by him and really gives us depth on that D-line.”