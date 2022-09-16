Skip to main content
Jaguars vs. Colts: Jacksonville Has a Healthy Slate, Leonard and Pierce Out

Jaguars vs. Colts: Jacksonville Has a Healthy Slate, Leonard and Pierce Out

The Jaguars will enter Sunday with zero players on the injury report, while the Colts have a number of players either out or banged-up.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) and Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) are moving in two different directions in terms of injuries. 

While the Colts have several key players set to miss the game and several others listed as questionable, the Jaguars have had zero players on the injury report this week. 

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and wide receiver Alec Pierce (concussion), two starters, have each been ruled out already. Meanwhile, Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) will be listed as questionable. They will likely play, but the Colts are far from at full strength.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Jaguars have gotten some lucky breaks on the injury front this year. Several players such as James Robinson, Darious Williams and Jamal Agnew returned either in camp or Week 1 from offseason recoveries, while Devin Lloyd got through a hamstring injury that kept him out for a month, returning before Week 1. 

The only Jaguars player listed on the injury report entering Week 1's tilt against the Washington Commanders was veteran defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, who was questionable with a calf injury. Fatukasi still played in the season-opener, recording three tackles and a pass deflection. He has not been listed on the injury report once this week.

"Number one, he came out healthy, a little sore, but he came out healthy and ready to go this week. I thought he did some really good things in there," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week. 

"You can see some things, too, by not playing the last couple weeks that kind of showed up that he can fix and correct and be better for it this week, but I thought overall, nice performance by him and really gives us depth on that D-line.”

USATSI_19029345_168388385_lowres
News

Week 2 QB Index: Where Does Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Land?

By John Shipley
USATSI_17479525_168388385_lowres (1)
Duval Insider+

Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Pressing Questions On AFC South Opener

By John Shipley
USATSI_19029871_168388385_lowres
News

NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Where Do Jaguars Land?

By John Shipley
USATSI_19028435_168388385_lowres
News

Where Scouts and Coaches Believe Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Struggles

By John Shipley
USATSI_19027875_168388385_lowres
News

Has Doug Pederson Made a Commitment Back to the Jaguars' Running Game?

By John Shipley
USATSI_19027877_168388385_lowres
News

In the Aftermath of a Tough Loss, Pederson’s Confidence in Lawrence Remains

By Brett Hawn
USATSI_18901055_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars vs. Colts: Alec Pierce Enters Concussion Protocol

By John Shipley
USATSI_19029766_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars' Christian Kirk Sees Lessons in Second-Half Success

By Brett Hawn