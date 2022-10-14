Jaguars vs. Colts: Jacksonville Won't See Kwity Paye, Shaquille Leonard

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing a much different Indianapolis Colts team in Week 6 than the one they saw in Week 2, but that doesn't mean their opponent won't be without key players.

In each of the Jaguars' two wins this year, injuries to the opposing team have played significant factors. Such was the case in Week 2 when the Colts were without their two best wide receivers and were forced to eliminate their downfield passing game. Now, the Colts will once again be without two prominent pieces, with head coach Frank Reich saying on Friday that pass-rusher Kwity Paye and linebacker Shaquille Leonard would miss the game.

While this announcement and two-straight days of practice for Jonathan Taylor suggests the Colts will at least have their workhorse back on hand, the Jaguars can take solace in knowing the Colts won't have two of their most talented defenders.

Jacksonville's offense had its most efficient day of the season in a 24-0 win against the Colts in Week 4, allowing just four pressures while recording 21 first-downs, scoring on the ground and through the air and being perfect in the red-zone.

In the last two games, though, the Jaguars have scored just 20 offensive points and found the end-zone only twice. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who completed 83.3% of his passes and had one of the best games of his career in Week 2, has also fallen into a rut, turning it over seven times in the last two games.

With the Colts' defense now missing Paye -- who leads the team in pressures -- and Leonard, an All-Pro linebacker, the Jaguars have a chance to take advantage and get the offense back on track.

"It’s a quick turnaround, but we’re excited for the opportunity. Going to their place, it should be a great environment, great fan base there. Looking forward to it. We know it’s going to be a different game, it’s just going to take a good week of preparation and guys are excited for that," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.

"Preparation is never easy. That’s the one thing about knowing your opponent, they know you and we know them. You’re not going to fool anybody or trick anybody. It just comes down to your hard work and preparation. This is a well-coached team, it’s a good football team, it’s a disciplined team. You see it on film, I expect a much different ballgame than the first time.”