Jaguars vs. Colts: Lawrence Limited, James Robinson Misses Wednesday's Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars had some significant names on Wednesday's injury report, the first injury report of the week as the Jaguars hit the practice field to prepare for the Indianapolis Colts.

Following a Week 9 that saw new injuries to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and left tackle Cam Robinson and running back James Robinson miss his first game of the year with a heel injury, Wednesday served as a key day for injury updates. As such, below is Wednesday's report.

RB James Robinson (heel): Did not participate.

CB Chris Claybrooks (concussion): Did not participate.

LB Myles Jack (knee): Did not participate.

DL Adam Gotsis (veteran rest day): Did not participate.

QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle): Limited.

LT Cam Robinson (back): Limited.

"James [Robinson] he could probably do more. I personally limited him more," head coach Urban Meyer said on Wednesday. "Myles [Jack] by the way, he’ll be limited today, but he’ll be fine. That’s kind of our decision.”

Robinson injured his heel late in the first quarter of Jacksonville's 31-7 Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. On his eighth snap of the game, Robinson caught a 17-yard pass but injured his heel following the gain.

Robinson has rushed 88 times for 482 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns in eight games. Robinson has also caught 18 passes for 133 yards (7.4 yards per catch), becoming the most valuable weapon in Jacksonville's offense for the second year in a row.

"He should be ready, obviously we are going to be very smart with him. I know he is only a second-year player, but he is a tough grinder. I would have played him if he would have been able to go," Meyer said about Robinson on Monday. "You know we do not have a rule about you having to practice a certain [amount] – it depends who it is. I expect him to be limited a little bit early in the week, but I am hearing everything is real positive.”

As for Lawrence, Meyer expressed confidence in his quarterback getting up to 100% speed sooner than later. Lawrence missed six plays against the Bills after sustaining an ankle sprain in the late second quarter, though he would later return to the field on the same drive and finish the half and play the rest of the game.

Wednesday is the first time Lawrence has popped up on the injury report in his young NFL career, but the No. 1 overall pick expressed positivity in his status following practice.

“It feels pretty good, better than I thought it would, so I’m happy where I’m at," Lawrence said. "Obviously, [I’m] trying to be smart and just make sure I’m ready to go. I’m going to ease my way into it but just trying to get as many reps as I can just to make sure I’m ready. But I’m feeling good and we’re where we want to be.”