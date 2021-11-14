Jaguars vs. Colts: Tyron Johnson, Jacob Hollister Ruled Inactive

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their inactives for Sunday's AFC South road tilt against the Indianapolis Colts, with Tyron Johnson and Jacob Hollister each once again making the list.

The Jaguars (2-6) will have star running back James Robinson on hand as they face the Colts (4-5) at 1 p.m., but the following players will not be available to Urban Meyer and his staff.

WR Tyron Johnson

TE Jacob Hollister

CB Tre Herndon

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

RB Devine Ozigbo

Johnson has been in the doghouse for the Jaguars throughout the season and will sit behind Tavon Austin and Laquon Treadwell for the second week in a row in Week 10, even with the Jaguars lacking a deep threat on hand.

Johnson has been active in five games this season but just once since Week 4, when the Jaguars gave him a season-high in snaps and targets in Week 8 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Johnson dropped a deep pass late in the game when the score was out of hand, and that was the last we have seen of Johnson, who the Jaguars claimed with first waiver priority before Week 1.

In five games this year, Johnson has caught two passes for 16 yards on five targets.

Hollister has become the forgotten man in the Jaguars' tight end room after seeing considerable snaps and six targets in Week 3 vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Since then, Hollister has seen three targets in three games and has caught two passes for six yards and one touchdown.

The biggest reason for Hollister's lack of usage in recent weeks has been the ascension of tight end Dan Arnold, who leads the team in every major receiving stat since the Jaguars included him in the CJ Henderson trade days before Week 4's bout vs. the Bengals.

“Yeah it is [a big impact] and we are continuing to try to find ways to get him involved and we have to continue to evolve in that area and find ways to move him around and get balls to him," Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said this week. "Then again, there is one ball and I still have to get it to ‘Two-Live’ [Laviska Shenault Jr.], I have to get it to Ag [Jamal Agnew], have to give it to Marv [Marvin Jones Jr.], have to turn around and hand it to James [Robinson] but we want all those guys involved. I think those guys will make plays for us.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Jaguars have ruled slot cornerback Tre Herndon inactive for the second week in a row. Herndon has made several starts for the Jaguars in the nickel since returning from a preseason injury in Week 4, but saw his snaps reduced in Week 8 before being ruled out last week.

In his place, the Jaguars have turned to free agent addition Rudy Ford to man the slot. Ford recorded seven tackles, one quarterback hit, one interception, and three pass breakups in his second start in the slot last week.

"The thing he’s not done a lot of is man coverage, so that’s something we’re working on, trying to get him up to speed on that, and we have to get Tre Herndon back too. Tre’s not been right since that knee [injury]," Meyer said on Monday.

"We still have a lot of confidence in him. Rudy [Ford] played exceptional in that game. He had seven tackles, two assists, two PBUs, an interception, two third down stops and a QB pressure at the nickel position. I can’t imagine much better.”