Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 10 Snap Analysis

Who played a lot vs. the Colts and why? We break it all down from the offense to defense.

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 23-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (66 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 66 (100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 66 (100%)

C Tyler Shatley: 66 (100%)

RG Ben Bartch: 66 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 66 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 66 (100%)

WR Marvin Jones: 56 (85%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 51 (77%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 50 (76%)

TE Dan Arnold: 45 (68%)

RB James Robinson: 39 (59%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 24 (36%)

WR Laquon Treadwell: 23 (35%)

RB Carlos Hyde: 18 (27%)

WR Tavon Austin: 14 (21%)

TE Luke Farrell: 8 (12%)

DL Malcom Brown: 1 (2%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 1 (2%)

The Jaguars increased Laquon Treadwell's usage in Week 10, once again making him the No. 4 receiver as opposed to Tavon Austin. Treadwell caught an 18-yard third-down conversion on his lone target and also had a major impact as a run-blocker, paving the way for Jamal Agnew on his 66-yard touchdown run. Treadwell has earned more snaps and Sunday was no indication that his plate will get any lighter.

James Robinson played his fewest snaps of the season if you don't count the Seattle Seahawks game he was injured in. Robinson got just 12 carries, which is his third-fewest this year outside of the Seahawks game. It was clear the Jaguars intended to use not just Carlos Hyde, but also Laviska Shenault and Jamal Agnew in the backfield to make things easier for Robinson, who was playing at less than 100%.

"I just talked to him. He feels it a little bit. He felt it a little bit in the second half. He doesn’t have the same [power/speed]," Urban Meyer said on Monday about Robinson. "A couple times we got him in open field, and he has to bust one of those tackles and he would’ve I believe. But he’s getting better, he’s a tough cat now. He’s fighting through some stuff that some guys probably wouldn’t fight through, but he ran really hard.”

Malcom Brown logged his first-ever offensive snap on Sunday, with the Jaguars' starting defensive tackle lining up in the backfield as a fullback on James Robinson's one-yard touchdown run. The Jaguars don't have a fullback on the roster, so they got creative with the biggest player on their roster.

Dan Arnold has become far and away the Jaguars' No. 1 tight end. Arnold is playing twice as many snaps as Chris Manhertz and is seeing actual volume in the passing game. As things stand today, the Jaguars use Arnold in a multitude of ways to ensure he can stay on the field, and so far he hasn't done much to convince them it is a bad idea.

Defense (64 snaps)

CB Tyson Campbell: 64 (100%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: 64 (100%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 64 (100%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 64 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 64 (100%)

DE/OLB Josh Allen: 55 (86%)

LB Damien Wilson: 53 (83%)

CB Rudy Ford: 49 (77%)

DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot: 41 (64%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 39 (61%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 21 (33%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 20 (31%)

DL Taven Bryan: 20 (31%)

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 16 (25%)

DE/OLB Jihad Ward: 14 (22%)

CB Nevin Lawson: 11 (17%)

DE Lerentee McCray: 4 (6%)

Taven Bryan isn't seeing a ton of snaps but he has still been impactful. Bryan recorded two quarterback hits on Sunday, which is impressive considering how little he was on the field compared to the Jaguars' starting defensive linemen. It appears Bryan has finally found his niche role as a backup pass-rusher.

Nevin Lawson saw snaps as the team's dime defensive back for the second week in a row. With Tre Herndon injured, the Jaguars have moved Lawson into Rudy Ford's old role while Ford has become more of a true slot cornerback.

K'Lavon Chaisson made numerous stops in space on Sunday, but he is still far and away the Jaguars' least utilized edge defender on the season. He got more snaps than Jihad Ward this week, but the Jaguars are still opting to have Dawaune Smoot and Josh Allen on the field ahead of him. Considering the play of both in recent weeks, it is hard to disagree with the strategy.

Andre Cisco turned in another game with zero defensive snaps and it appears that, as of now, the Jaguars simply don't think he is ready to play. Andrew Wingard has a firm hold on the position and the Jaguars don't even bother with a rotation anymore. Unless Wingard or Jenkins is injured, Cisco won't play.