Jaguars Vs. Colts: Week 17 Snap Count Analysis

The Jacksonville Jaguars closed out their 2020 season with a 28-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, finishing 1-15. The game itself told us little about the Jaguars that wasn’t already known. However examining the snap count from the game also shows how depleted the Jaguars were at certain position groups and who stepped up to fill gaps.

Who played the most and why? Did anything change drastically as coaches through everything on the field for the last game of an era? We examine the numbers below.

Offense (65 snaps)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 65 (100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 65 (100%)

C Tyler Shatley: 65 (100%)

RG A.J. Cann: 65 (100%)

QB Mike Glennon: 65 (100%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 63 (97%)

WR Chris Conley: 52 (80%)

LT Cam Robinson: 49 (75%)

WR Keelan Cole: 45 (69%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 45 (69%)

WR Terry Godwin: 41 (63%)

TE Tyler Eifert: 36 (55%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 31 (48%)

OT Will Richardson: 17 (26%)

TE Eric Saubert: 10 (15%)

RB Devine Ozigbo: 1 (2%)

The core of the offensive line stayed the same as it has much of the season—Taylor, Norwell, Shatley and Cann. Cam Robinson and Will Richardson split snaps at tackle due to Robinson suffering a wrist injury.

There were only four active receivers due to injuries. As such Chris Conley played his second most snaps of the season (he played 86% of the offensive snaps against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10). Rookie Laviska Shenault saw his snap count go slightly down from last week but still contributed well over the majority of the time. Terry Godwin saw his most snaps in his NFL career thus far, with 41 snaps which he turned in to three receptions for 21 yards.

With James Robinson sidelined due to an ankle injury, Dare Ogunbowale became the Jags every down back against the Colts, playing all but two snaps.

Defense (67 snaps)

LB Joe Schobert: 67 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 67 (100%)

FS Jarrod Wilson: 67 (100%)

CB Tre Herndon: 67 (100%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 57 (85%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 52 (78%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 48 (72%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 48 (72%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 48 (72%)

DT Daniel Ekuale: 43 (64%)

CB Greg Mabin: 43 (64%)

DT Doug Costin: 33 (49%)

LB Joe Giles-Harris: 22 (33%)

SS Josh Jones: 20 (30%)

CB Josiah Scott: 17 (25%)

DT Daniel Ross: 13 (19%)

DE Aaron Lynch: 9 (13%)

DT Caraun Reid: 8 (12%)

DT Taven Bryan: 8 (12%)

Schobert, Wilson and Herndon all played 100% of the snaps and made the most of them, with Schobert and Wilson posting a team high nine tackles. Herndon was second with eight tackles. Jack, who also played every defensive snap, recorded five tackles and a pass defended.

Former first rounder Taven Bryan was demoted several weeks ago but registered his fewest snaps yet versus the Colts. His previous low this season was 16 snaps against the Baltimore Ravens. He recorded no stats on his eight snaps.