Jaguars vs. Eagles: 5 Matchups to Watch

Few teams have a chance to make more noise this weekend than the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a road matchup against the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles, who are alone at the top of the NFC, the Jaguars have a chance to take a major leap forward.

But to make that leap, the Jaguars will need to win several pivotal matchups.

The simple rule for every NFL game of course is to win individual matchups. The 2021 Jaguars failed in those isolated situations far too often, leading to their 3-14 record and bottom-ranked offense and defense.

But how do the Jaguars stand in terms of these matchups this year, specifically in Week 4? Which matchups are going to make or break the Jaguars and their hopes to start 3-1? We examine below.

Josh Allen and Travon Walker vs. Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata

The Jaguars must be able to disrupt Jalen Hurts' rhythm on Sunday -- both as a runner and as a passer. To do so, they will have to be disciplined with their edge rush but able to get home when Mike Caldwell calls for the defense to be aggressive. The challenge, though, is that the Eagles have arguably the best tackle duo in the NFL, led by the league's best right tackle in Lane Johnson.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson and left tackle Jordan Mailata have allowed a combined eight pressures in 121 dropbacks -- six allowed by Mailata and two allowed by Johnson. Each has a pass-blocking efficiency number over 97 and the pair has allowed one sack through three weeks.

The Jaguars have done a good job of flipping outside linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker all season, frequently attempting to put Allen on the side with the weakest blocker. The Eagles, though, don't really have a weak link on their offensive line, which is arguably the NFL's best. Allen is third in pressures among all edge defenders with 16, but Sunday will be his greatest test yet.

Christian Kirk vs. Avonte Maddox

Christian Kirk was already set to be a major part of the Jaguars' offensive plans week in and week out, but Zay Jones landing on the injury report with an ankle injury on Thursday makes Kirk even more vital. The Jaguars have seen Kirk make electric plays in every week of the season thus far as Doug Pederson's usage of him as a full-time slot receiver has unlocked his potential, but can that repeat this week?

Kirk has caught 12 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown from the slot this season, with 80 of those yards coming after the catch -- the second-most of all receivers from the slot. Only three players have been targeted more from the slot, and over 75% of Kirk's snaps have come from that alignment, so it is clear where he will do his most damage.

As a result of Kirk's home being in the slot, he is unlikely to draw either James Bradberry or Darius Slay. Instead, he will see Avonte Maddox for most of the day. Maddox has been targeted 12 times out of the slot this year, allowing nine catches for 90 yards with an interception and a passer rating allowed of 61.1 -- the seventh-best passer rating among all slot defenders. Maddox has been one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL, so this could be Kirk's biggest challenge yet.

Luke Fortner vs. Javon Hargrave/Fletcher Cox/Jordan Davis

Luke Fortner is slowly but surely improving; after a disastrous Week 1, he made strides in pass-protection in Week 2. Then in Week 3, he had his most complete game yet, improving as both a run-blocker and pass-protector against a good Chargers' defensive line. But in Week 4, he will face a trifecta of top-notch defensive tackles in Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox and Jordan Davis.

"It’s a big challenge, huge challenge," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson admitted this week. "You’re talking about a guy who’s been in this league for a long time and knows how to rush, and he’s crafty at it. He’s smart, very skillful. He’s calculated.

"Luke’s going to have to watch a lot of tape this week, and we’re going to have to help him when we can, whether we slide to him, use a back, or whatever we can do to disrupt some timing. That’s what you do with good pass rushers in this league. We did it last week with Bosa and Mack. Each week, you never know who that guys is, and this week it just happens to be an interior lineman.”

Hargrave/Cox/Davis each have the chance to completely change a game and shut down an offensive line's plans. Cox isn't the dominant force he once was, but Hargrave is one of the most underrated defensive tackles in the league and Davis is one of the best young interior lineman. Davis also gave Fortner plenty of issues during last year's Georgia vs. Kentucky game. If the Jaguars are going to run the ball effectively, they will need Fortner to take another step.

Jawaan Taylor vs. Haason Reddick

The Eagles have three pass-rushers who can wreak havoc on an offensive line in Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and Haason Reddick. Cam Robinson is most likely to draw Sweat and Graham in waves, while Jawaan Taylor can be expected to mostly line up against free-agent addition Haason Reddick, who has been one of the NFL's most disruptive pass-rushers over the last several seasons.

Taylor has allowed just one pressure through three games, proving he can handle himself on an island against even the NFL's best pass-rushers such as Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. With the Jaguars likely needing to send some help to Robinson on the left side, it would be paramount for them to have Taylor once again step up in a one-on-one situation on Sunday.

Reddick has seven pressures through the first three weeks and may not be the every-down menace that Sweat is, but he is a gifted strip-sacker who can ruin an offensive drive with one play. It will be up to Taylor to ensure that one play doesn't happen at any point over the course of Sunday.

Tyson Campbell vs. A.J. Brown

This is a pick-your-poison type of matchup since the Eagles also have DeVonta Smith lining up across from A.J. Brown. One of those two receivers is going to make a huge play at some point, that is a given each week. The question is how well can the Jaguars limit the pair outside of the plays they are due to make?

With A.J. Brown's size and physicality, the Jaguars' best bet to limit him is to utilize cornerback Tyson Campbell across from him as much as possible. Campbell has the best strength and overall physical play style among all of the Jaguars' cornerbacks and he can match up with Brown one-on-one on the outside, something that can't be said for the other corners.

Campbell has had a solid 2022 so far, though he has allowed one big catch in each game due to his issues finding the ball in the air. Brown will undoubtedly see some vertical shots and red-zone fades, so Campbell will need to be on his A game to prevent Brown from breaking the game wide open.