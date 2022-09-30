Jaguars vs. Eagles: 5 Pressing Questions on Doug Pederson's Return to Philadelphia

The 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars have made big statements the last two weeks, but none like the one they could potentially make on the road against the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

To preview this week's big game, we spoke to Eagles Today's Edward Kracz to get his insight on the team the Jaguars are faced to do battle with.

1) Who is the No. 1 problem for opposing defenses: A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith or Jalen Hurts?

Edward Kracz: I think it depends on the matchups presented, though I will say that Hurts seems comfortable throwing to both.

Brown tied his career high in yards in the Week 1 win over the Lions with 155 yards on 10 catches. In Week 3 it was Smith’s turn with a career-high 169 yards.All three are playing at such a high-level right now, though, that it’s hard to say which one is the No. 1 problem.

Hurts, of course, can beat you with his legs. If a defense doesn’t account for him, he will make it pay. Through the air, though, is where he made his biggest gains this season, and he seems to have a trust factor with both Brown and Smith where he believes he can throw it up to them and let them make a play.

You can’t overlook Dallas Goedert, either. Through two weeks, he was leading all tight ends in yards per catch at 17.8. He wasn’t targeted much against Washington, but he turned a 23-yard screen pass into a touchdown.

2) If the Eagles win or lose on Sunday, what do you think is the main reason why?

Edward Kracz: In order to win, the Eagles need to keep doing what they’re doing, letting Hurts make plays, start quickly, and get after the quarterback.

They have jumped out to fast starts, scoring 65 of their 86 points in the second quarter. The downside is they haven’t scored in the second half of their last two games, though they haven’t needed to.

The defense has also found a way to pressure Kirk Cousins in the win over the Vikings and sacked Carson Wentz nine times last week. It won’t be easy this week with a Jaguars offensive line that has allowed just two sacks, but defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon needs to find a way to disguise coverages to try to make Trevor Lawrence uncomfortable if that’s possible.

If they lose it will be because the Eagles defense couldn’t stop the dual running back threat of James Robinson and Travis Etienne. Philly has done a nice job against the pass, ranked seventh in the league, thanks to a pair of solid cornerbacks in Darius Slay and James Bradberry, but they are just 14th against the run.

3) How much has the return of Doug Pederson been talked about this week?

Edward Kracz: It was the big story on Wednesday when Pederson spoke to the Philly media for more than 15 minutes then players were asked about his return in the locker room that afternoon. It’s naturally a storyline since he delivered the city its first Super Bowl and there’s still a statue outside the stadium with him and Nick Foles calling the legendary “Philly Philly” play that was crucial in the Eagles interrupting the dynasty of New England and Tom Brady.

After Wednesday, however, the Pederson angle has cooled a bit.

4) Which Jaguar is seen as a player the Eagles must stop to win the game?

Edward Kracz: It starts with the running game. If the Eagles can contain that, get a lead, and force the Jaguars to become predictable then the focus is on Lawrence. I’m sure other DC’s have tried to disguise looks against him to confuse and bait him and the Eagles will certainly do that. So, you could say Lawrence is that player to stop but in order to do it, they have to slow Robinson and Etienne.

5) What's your prediction for the game?

Edward Kracz: It’s tempting to call for an upset and go with the Jaguars. Pederson would like nothing more than to prove that owner Jeffrey Lurie and GM Howie Roseman shouldn’t have fired him just three years after he won a Super Bowl, and being a players coach, I’m sure his players want to help him make that happen.

This is a big step for a young team and they will be in one of the more hostile environments in the league from a fan standpoint. I’m just not sure the Jaguars are capable of that step at this point. They will be soon, though.

For now, I’m going Eagles 24, Jaguars 17.