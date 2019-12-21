JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars vs. Falcons: Keys to Victory

Brandon Eisenman

The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed to Atlanta to take on the Falcons this weekend in the second to last game of the season. Both teams enter Week 16 with a 5-9 record. A win on Sunday would give the Jaguars a momentum boost heading into their final game next week against the Indianapolis Colts.

In the midst of the front office changes that are still ongoing for Jacksonville, they need a win this week. Gardner Minshew II has taken over the starting spot at quarterback yet again. If he can remain consistent in the passing game, the Jaguars have a legit shot at leaving Atlanta with a win.

The Falcons have been one of the worst teams in the NFC this year. Though they won last week at San Francisco on a late touchdown, their confidence level is still looming. Atlanta is having nearly the same issues as the Jaguars. A mislead offense that hasn’t yet found them its true identity.

Here are three keys to a Jaguars win on Sunday in Atlanta:

Protect Minshew

First, the Jaguars have to eliminate the Falcons’ ability to pressure Minshew in the pocket. Quarterback play for the Jaguars has been rocky at times, especially with Minshew on the bench. That’s one of the reasons that Doug Marrone put the rookie back into the starting role. Nick Foles was underperforming after coming back from his injury. Minshew has played solid in his starts this season. If he is going to be a factor, the offensive line has to give him time in the pocket.

Get Leonard Fournette Going

Leonard Fournette will also be a valuable asset this week again. The third-year rusher from LSU continues to put in work in the backfield. Another 1,000-yard season from Fournette in 2019. But, he has to get more involved in the passing game. One thing the Jaguars offense has to do this week is get their star running back involved in the aerial attack. Fournette is good in the pass-catching aspect. Getting him receptions could help Jacksonville drive down the field and get into the red zone.

Own The Trenches

Last, the Jaguars defense has to win the line of scrimmage. The Falcons have two threats at wide receiver in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Both Alabama products have put up good statistics in the reception category. But, this is a disoriented Falcons offense that has struggled nearly all season. In their five wins, the offense hasn’t played extremely great, outside of a win earlier in the year at New Orleans. If Jacksonville’s pasa rush can get to Matt Ryan, that would make Atlanta likely have to run the ball. Shut down the run, and the Jaguars defense could help elevate the offense and get off the field quick.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

JaguarMaven Week 16 Mailbag: What Should the Offseason Priorities Be?

Andrew DiCecco

The latest edition of our question-and-answer series, where we discuss this year's offseason.

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Expects DJ Chark to Play vs. Falcons

John Shipley

Chark missed last week's game vs. the Raiders with an ankle injury.

What Does the Future Hold for Jacksonville in the Post-Tom Coughlin Era?

John Shipley

With Tom Coughlin out of the picture, where do the Jacksonville Jaguars go from here?

Jaguars WR DJ Chark Closing in on 1,000-Yard Season

John Shipley

Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark is only 44 yards away from joining the 1,000-yard club.

What Were the Greatest Personnel Missteps of the Tom Coughlin Regime?

TrevanPixley

Tom Coughlin made a lot of mistakes when he led Jacksonville's front office. Which were the most detrimental?

Jaguars DL Calais Campbell Earns Fifth Career Pro Bowl Nod

John Shipley

Jaguars defensive captain Calais Campbell has been named to his third Pro Bowl as a member of the team.

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Addresses NFLPA Statement: ‘I Hope That in the Future That as an Organization, We Will Be Able to Address That’

John Shipley

Jacksonville's head coach was once again hung out to dry in regards to speaking publicly on a team matter, this time in regards to a recent NFLPA statement.

5 Takeaways From Jaguars Owner Shad Khan's Statement on Tom Coughlin

John Shipley

What did Shad Khan's statement tell us about how he views his football team?

What Did We Learn From the Jaguars’ Comeback Win vs. the Raiders?

TrevanPixley

What did the Jaguars show us about their makeup during their 20-16 win in Oakland?

Jaguars Players Endorse Doug Marrone For Job Done During Turbulent Season

John Shipley

The Jacksonville locker room closed its ranks around Doug Marrone on Thursday.