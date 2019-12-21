Jaguars vs. Falcons: Keys to Victory

The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed to Atlanta to take on the Falcons this weekend in the second to last game of the season. Both teams enter Week 16 with a 5-9 record. A win on Sunday would give the Jaguars a momentum boost heading into their final game next week against the Indianapolis Colts.

In the midst of the front office changes that are still ongoing for Jacksonville, they need a win this week. Gardner Minshew II has taken over the starting spot at quarterback yet again. If he can remain consistent in the passing game, the Jaguars have a legit shot at leaving Atlanta with a win.

The Falcons have been one of the worst teams in the NFC this year. Though they won last week at San Francisco on a late touchdown, their confidence level is still looming. Atlanta is having nearly the same issues as the Jaguars. A mislead offense that hasn’t yet found them its true identity.

Here are three keys to a Jaguars win on Sunday in Atlanta:

Protect Minshew

First, the Jaguars have to eliminate the Falcons’ ability to pressure Minshew in the pocket. Quarterback play for the Jaguars has been rocky at times, especially with Minshew on the bench. That’s one of the reasons that Doug Marrone put the rookie back into the starting role. Nick Foles was underperforming after coming back from his injury. Minshew has played solid in his starts this season. If he is going to be a factor, the offensive line has to give him time in the pocket.

Get Leonard Fournette Going

Leonard Fournette will also be a valuable asset this week again. The third-year rusher from LSU continues to put in work in the backfield. Another 1,000-yard season from Fournette in 2019. But, he has to get more involved in the passing game. One thing the Jaguars offense has to do this week is get their star running back involved in the aerial attack. Fournette is good in the pass-catching aspect. Getting him receptions could help Jacksonville drive down the field and get into the red zone.

Own The Trenches

Last, the Jaguars defense has to win the line of scrimmage. The Falcons have two threats at wide receiver in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Both Alabama products have put up good statistics in the reception category. But, this is a disoriented Falcons offense that has struggled nearly all season. In their five wins, the offense hasn’t played extremely great, outside of a win earlier in the year at New Orleans. If Jacksonville’s pasa rush can get to Matt Ryan, that would make Atlanta likely have to run the ball. Shut down the run, and the Jaguars defense could help elevate the offense and get off the field quick.

