Jaguars vs. Giants: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fallen quite a bit since their 2-1 start, losing three-straight games and losing each of them in a vastly different fashion.

Now, the Jaguars will have to figure out a way stop their skid against of the hottest teams in the NFL in the 5-1 New York Giants in Week 7.

“I feel good. The guys have been able to put a lot of the negativity behind them and really focus on the week at hand. They’ve done a nice job with that," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

“The biggest test will be Sunday and seeing who will be that guy, but I think more than anything, it’s just a matter of, it’s hard to do that in practice. Guys are going hard in practice and doing their jobs and all that. We talk about it and talk about it, but it really has to be done. That’s the bottom line with it. I’m excited for these guys on Sunday to get that opportunity.”

So with the Jaguars set to take on the Giants in a key Week 7 battle, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Jaguars -3.5

Moneyline: +140 Giants, -167 Jaguars

Over/Under: 43.5 (-110)

You read that right. The Jaguars are actually 3.5-point favorites at home against the Giants, which more or less means Vegas sees the Jaguars and Giants as equals despite their vastly different records. There is a case to be made for this to be right, too, with the Jaguars frankly looking better on film and in the stats sheet but failing to make the game-winning plays in the fourth-quarter the Giants have made over the last month.

"It’s going to take all 11, really, on offense. This team is playing well, 5-1, opportunistic, they’re creating some takeaways and key moments, especially late in the fourth quarter," Pederson said. "Look at last week and what they did to Baltimore. They’re playing well and playing with a lot of confidence.”

The Giants are 1-6 (14.3%) in spread bets in their last 7 games against Jacksonville.