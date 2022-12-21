Jaguars vs. Jets: Travon Walker, Foley Fatukasi Ruled Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without two starters in the front-seven against the New York Jets this Thursday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without two starters in the front-seven in a key matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, ruling out outside linebacker Travon Walker and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi.

Each has been ruled out with ankle injuries; it is the second consecutive missed game for Walker after he injured his ankle vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. Fatukasi, meanwhile, left last week's 40-34 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys early with injury.

Listed as questionable for Thursday's kickoff against the Jets are safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), linebacker Chad Muma (ankle), and Jawaan Taylor (hamstring).

Pederson said earlier this week that Taylor would play vs. the Jets, while each of the other questionable players all played on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Sitting at 6-8 and one game out of first place in the AFC South, the Jaguars could make some serious ground on the Titans with a win over the Jets. But to do so, they will have to make it through the game without several impact players.

“Yeah, it’s a challenge. The number one thing is to get healthy and get as many guys ready to go as possible for a short week with a Thursday game," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week.

"Guys are excited from the game yesterday and have a lot of energy today, so that’s a good start. This is one of those weeks where it’s more mental as far as understanding the game plan and knowing your role and your job. Then, you let the physical happen on Thursday night.”