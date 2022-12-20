Jaguars vs. Jets: Travon Walker Limited on Tuesday

The No. 1 overall pick has made progress this week, but has it been enough for him to get back on the field?

On Monday, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he was optimistic about Travon Walker playing on Thursday against the New York Jets.

On Tuesday, Walker had his second limited practice in a row, which comes just a week after Walker missed all three days of practice last week with a high-ankle injury he sustained in Week 14.

"We got to do what we got to do. I know Travon [Walker], yesterday was his birthday, too. I know that sucked for him," Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen said on Monday.

"He was one of those guys that when we came to the sideline, he was right there telling us what he sees and how he sees us playing. We took that and ran with it. He said certain things like, ‘Hey, we need to do this move.’ He’s oversetting you now so beat him inside. Go to speed power.’ Things like that. Yeah, he wasn’t there, but he’s always been there; we just need to get him back. Travon is - I love Travon. The way he comes into work every day, but he needs to get healthy. Nobody wants to play with a half-hurt person. I vouch for Travon to get healthy soon, and I’m ready for him to come back.”

While Walker was limited, the Jaguars also had quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), Chad Muma (ankle), Jawaan Taylor (hamstring), and safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder) were also limited.

Defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi missed the data with an ankle injury, his second missed practice in a row. It seems like a longshot for Fatukasi to return on Thursday against his former team, but every other player with a listed injury appears to be on track to play.

Jawaan will play. Foley will be day-to-day this week on a short week with the ankle. We just got to see how he is today and tomorrow, obviously Wednesday. We will see how that is day-to-day," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.

"Travon the same way, optimistic but day-to-day with him. Chad will be fine, he got a little sore in the football game so it limited him just a little bit but he’ll be fine. Cisco is good, Travis [Etienne Jr.] will be good. All the other guys are just nagging little things, but they should be all ready to go.”