Jaguars Vs. Packers Will Involve These Former Jacksonville Faces

There might not be any fans in the stands when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers clash at Lambeau Field this Sunday, but that doesn't mean there won't be some familiar faces inside the stadium.

When the 1-7 Jaguars kickoff against the 6-2 Packers in Week 10, Jacksonville will be meeting several former players and one former coordinator. Players and coaches who once donned the black, white and teal now wear the green and yellow. They have traded in the sunshine and beaches for frosty winters and foam cheeseheads.

In many ways, it is fascinating to see Green Bay have the success they have had over the past two regular seasons (19-5 record) while depending on several former Jaguars. The Jaguars were unable to put together the same magic with those pieces, though that is a true testament to the skill of Aaron Rodgers.

So when the two sides meet, which former Jaguars will be trying to hand Jacksonville its eighth loss of the season? We break it down here, ordering the four by time spent in Jacksonville.

TE Marcedes Lewis

The best tight end in Jaguars' history, Marcedes Lewis is still hanging around in the NFL as one of the best blocking tight ends in the league. The Jaguars never quite recovered from strangely releasing him following the 2017 season, starting 10 different tight ends in the three years since and seeing mostly negative results from the position.

"When Marcedes [Lewis] was here, he was great, loved everything he did, really played extremely well for us, was great in the locker room, great with the younger players. It doesn’t surprise me [that he’s still playing]," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week.

"He’s a guy that’s always taking care of his body. That’s one of the things, like I said before, guys that have played this long, they really have to do a good job of taking caring of their bodies. I have a ton of respect for him. He was great, never had any issues. If anything, he helped me out a ton. So, I’m happy to see he’s still playing and I’m happy to see that he’s healthy.”

Drafted with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, Lewis spent over a decade with the Jaguars before landing with Green Bay to play with Aaron Rodgers. Lewis is currently No. 3 in team history in games played (170) and No. 2 overall in games started (156), No. 5 in touchdowns (33), No. 8 in points scored (200), No. 3 in receptions (375), No. 3 in receiving yards (4,502), and No. 2 in receiving touchdowns (33).

Jacksonville's loss of Lewis ended up being Green Bay's gain, with Lewis now serving an important role on and off the field for the surging Packers offense. Lewis has caught 22 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons (39 games) with Green Bay.

But while Lewis may not put up major numbers in the passing game, he still figures to play an important part in how Green Bay will choose to attack the Jaguars this Sunday.

"Marcedes Lewis, obviously, he's been playing this game for a long time at a very high level. And not only is he a force on our offense, but I really think his presence is felt in the locker room," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday.

"He's a great team leader and he's a Pro's Pro. I've said that before, and he knows when to speak up, he knows when to, you know, take a guy and say some encouraging words to them if they need it. And then just he goes out there and does his job specifically with what we asked him to do. I think he owns it, and he does as good a job as anybody."

OC Nathaniel Hackett

Jacksonville's offensive coordinator to what amounted to essentially two full seasons, Nathaniel Hackett came to the Jaguars with Doug Marrone in 2014 after serving as Marrone's offensive coordinator at Buffalo and Syracuse.

Hackett signed on as Jacksonville's quarterbacks coach in 2015 but was promoted to interim offensive coordinator after the firing of Greg Olson in 2016. Hackett was named the permanent offensive coordinator when Marrone was named head coach before the 2017 season, and Hackett led the Jaguars to a great season offensively in his first full year as play-caller considering the limited pieces he had to work with.

Jacksonville finished fifth in points and first in rushing yards in 2017 as the team went 10-6 and advanced to the AFC Championship. Things went south in 2018, however, as injuries and Blake Bortles led to the Jaguars having one of the league's worst-ranked offenses on their way to a 5-11 season. After a 3-8 start due to a Week 12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Marrone fired Hackett.

"It wasn't anything negative, [Marrone] just decided to make a move," Hackett told NFL Network's Rapoport following the move. "I guess he didn't think I was good enough, that's the only thing I can think of. It's a shock.

"I knew Doug had thought about it. I guess the football Gods had it out for me. We started off hot, had so many injuries, we were a completely different team. Guys busted their butts, but you can only do so much. I wish I could've figured something out."

Hackett joined LaFleur as his offensive coordinator in the young head coach's first season in Green Bay. While it is strictly LaFleur's offense, Hackett is regarded by Green Bay's locker room and staff as a key figure on the team.

"Hackett has done an unbelievable job and really kind of sets the table for everything and ties our run game with our pass game. He's been such a big help and I know we wouldn't be where we are today without him," LaFleur said Wednesday. "He's a great offensive mind, a great football mind, a great leader, and he's done a great job for us."

RB Tyler Ervin

Tyler Ervin had a minor role in Jacksonville during his nearly half-season, especially in comparison to the major roles Lewis and Hackett played for the Jaguars during their tenures. He played in six games with the Jaguars before being cut, returning five punts and five kicks and never touching the ball on offense.

Ervin quickly carved out a role for himself when Green Bay signed him in 2019, though. First it was as a returner, then as a running back. Now, Ervin is a legitimate piece of the offense. In 10 career games with the Packers, Ervin has caught 10 passes for 81 yards and rushed 12 times for 67 yards.

"Tyler Ervin, obviously as his time has gone on here he's become a more and more integral part of our offense in terms of just everything we ask him to do," LaFleur said Wednesday.

"Shoot, he's out there a wide receiver and then he's in the backfield last week. He, I think, had over almost like 80 yards of offense. Just the versatility that he brings, and he was a spark in our special teams return game as well."

WR Allen Lazard

You know you have made an impact in the league when the fanbase of the team that originally cut you never really lets go of the move. Regarded as one of the NFL's top undrafted free agents in 2018, Allen Lazard spent training camp with the Jaguars before being cut and placed on the team's practice squad.

Lazard never appeared in a game for the Jaguars, though. He was signed by the Packers off of Jacksonville's practice squad in December 2018 and has since become one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite weapons, catching 49 passes for 738 yards and five touchdowns in 20 games, including two touchdowns in 2020.

"I think when you look at Allen Lazard, certainly, he was a guy that, you know, when we first got here, the only guy that really had much exposure to him was Hackett, and just how much he's grown in this last year and a half. And he's a guy that is the epitome of what we want to be as a football team in terms of the energy and effort and again, owning his role," LaFleur said.

"The game is never too big for him, he makes big plays for us all the time -- not only in in the passing game, but you know, key blocks in the run game. He's kind of our enforcer."