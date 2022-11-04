Jaguars vs. Raiders: 5 Pressing Questions on Preseason Rematch

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) are in a bad, bad way. Now they have to hope they can beat the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) at home to snap a five-game losing streak that has derailed the entire season.

"I know the Raiders have to be frustrated, obviously," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.

"They probably feel a lot like we do, quite frankly. We’re trying to get better, they’re trying to get better, we’re trying to improve, both teams are trying to win a game, and it’s hard to do in this league as we know. I just know it’s going to be a better team that we see this Sunday.”

To preview this week's big game, we spoke with Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven to get their insight on the team the Jaguars are faced to do battle with.

1) Who has been the MVP of a star-studded Raiders offense so far?

Hondo Carpenter: This is an easy one, Josh Jacobs. When he gets going, the Raiders win.

2) Where has the Raiders' pass-rush been, and can they get it back on Sunday?

Hondo Carpenter: Maxx Crosby is a superstar, but the rest of the defense has been impotent as it applies to pressure. They spent a lot of money on Chandler Jones, and despite garnering a lot of attention from offenses, his production has not met his cost. They must find that pass rush, and even if they have to be creative, it will be better than last week in Jacksonville.

3) If the Raiders win or lose on Sunday, what do you think is the main reason why?

Hondo Carpenter: If they can run the football, they will win. That is the biggest key to this football game for them. That allows them to keep a bad defense off of the field, and to own the clock.

4) Which Jaguar is seen as a player the Raiders must stop to win the game?

Hondo Carpenter: Josh Allen is a beast. They must account for him on every play.

5) Score prediction?

Hondo Carpenter: The Raiders are loaded with talent, and the record doesn’t match. They spent all week in Florida, and when the dust settles in Jacksonville, make it 31-21 for the Silver and Black.